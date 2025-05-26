Three reasons New York Giants fans can finally feel optimistic about 2025

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It has been a rough decade for the New York Giants and their fans. Since 2015, the Giants have had just two winning seasons, and last year they hit rock bottom when they set a franchise record for losses in a season with 14.

The once-proud franchise has become the laughingstock of the NFL for its poor decision-making. But after this offseason, where the team made significant upgrades via free agency and the draft, things might finally be heading in the right direction.

Here are the top three reasons Giants fans should be optimistic heading into the 2025 season.

Upgrade in quarterback room

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

No team upgraded the quarterback position this offseason more than the Giants. In signing Russell Wilson to be the starter, they have a Super Bowl-winning quarterback who has been voted to the Pro Bowl 10 times in his career. Wilson’s presence in the locker room and on the field will instill confidence in his teammates, and his play will help the team win one-score games they typically lost in the past.

If Wilson gets injured, the Giants have the ideal backup in Jameis Winston, who has played in numerous systems throughout his career and isn’t afraid to attack opposing defenses downfield. He’s started 87 games in his career, and both he and Wilson will serve as mentors to Jaxson Dart.

Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll believe they have found the right quarterback to lead the franchise in Dart, which is why they traded back into the first round to select him. He has tremendous athletic ability, which is what’s needed in a Brian Daboll offense.

Dart will start the year third on the depth chart, but if the right opportunity presents itself, he will see action this season.

Year two of 2024 draft class

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The one positive for the Giants last season was the performance of their rookie class, which showed flashes of brilliance. Usually, a player makes their biggest leap in progression from year one to their second season. The Giants’ 2024 draft class showed tremendous promise as rookies, and now some of them could be on the verge of a breakout year.

Malik Nabers set a franchise record for receptions in a season (109) and was voted to the Pro Bowl. Now that he’s in his second year with Wilson throwing him the ball, Nabers has a chance to be named All-Pro.

Second-round pick safety Tyler Nubin built a reputation in college for being a ballhawk, but failed to record an interception as a rookie. Now that he’s played an NFL season and gotten acclimated to the speed of the game, he should get back to his ball-hawking ways.

Dru Phillips showed last season that he is one of the most talented and physical nickel corners in the league, and he’s only going to improve in year two. Tight end Theo Johnson was progressing every week before a foot injury abruptly ended his season. Then there’s fifth-round pick Tyrone Tracy Jr., who turned out to be one of the steals of the draft as he became a starter and had over 1,000 all-purpose yards with six total touchdowns.

When the Giants return to being an elite franchise in the NFL, their 2024 draft class will be a big reason why.

The defensive front seven

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

With the addition of third overall pick Abdul Carter, New York has a formidable defensive front seven. Carter, along with Dexter Lawrence, Kayvon Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns, will disrupt offensive game plans and apply constant pressure to opposing quarterbacks.

Third-round pick Darius Alexander will also play a pivotal role in defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s rotation. Another plus for the front seven is that everyone is under 30 years old, which means they’re either still in their prime or will soon be entering it.

Throughout the franchise’s history, the Giants have always been at their best when they’ve had a dominant front seven. It appears New York once again has one of the best front sevens in the league, which will be their driving force in becoming contenders once again.

Time will tell how the team performs on the field this season, but fans should be optimistic that the franchise is getting back on the right track.