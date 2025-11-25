Sitting at 2-8, with the NFL’s 22nd-ranked scoring offense and 30th-ranked scoring defense, it’s safe to say the New York Giants need help on both sides of the ball. Though, the Giants’ offense is also without two of its best playmakers with running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers out for the season.

Defensively? There are no excuses.

Sure, the team tried to make former defensive coordinator Shane Bowen the scapegoat by firing him. One might say the same was true about former head coach Brian Daboll, who has also been let go.

While the Giants have already made several in-season changes, more shakeups are coming this offseason. Mike Kafka is serving as the Giants’ head coach on an interim basis, but New York is expected to interview several other qualified candidates for the job this offseason.

Recently, NFL insider Josina Anderson linked Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo to the Giants, noting that the former Bengals D-coordinator is expected to “receive strong consideration” for the Giants’ head coaching job.

Notably, Anarumo operated as the Giants’ defensive backs coach in 2018 under Pat Shurmur. He then landed the Bengals’ defensive coordinator job the very next season.

Anarumo has been credited with helping take a Colts defense that ranked 24th in points allowed last season and improving it to ninth this year. Anarumo was let go from the Bengals last season after leading them to the 25th-ranked scoring defense, yet that unit has dropped to 32nd without his guidance in 2025.

While many expect the Giants to prioritize an offensive-minded coach who can help maximize first-round rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart’s potential, perhaps the front office wants to make sure they can get the defense fixed in New York instead.

