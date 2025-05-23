Las Vegas Raiders star could miss start of training camp after injury setback

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders made major improvements to their offense this offseason, while hoping a healthier defense in 2025 can spark a turnaround. Unfortunately, standout defensive tackle Christian Wilkins won’t be available for a while as the team prepares for the 2025 NFL season.

According to Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Wilkins’ surgically-repaired foot has been ‘in and out’ of a walking boot since he first underwent a procedure to repair the issue that ended his 2024 campaign. To make matters worse, per Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review Journal, there was a setback that will likely sideline him for the start of training camp in July. However, returning to August is likely.

Related: NFL power rankings, see where the Las Vegas Raiders land

Christian Wilkins contract (Spotrac): $18.137 million cap hit in 2025, $34.675 million cap hit in 2026, $35.675 million cap hit in 2027

As Tafur highlighted, Raiders head coach Pete Carroll emphasized the ‘difficult recovery’ that has plagued Wilkins’ timeline for a return. Fortunately, Las Vegas still has time on its side.

“This has been a difficult recovery. He’s done everything he needs to do. He’s been here every day… We’re in the midst of a long, challenging process here. Fortunately, there’s a lot of time.” Las Vegas Raiders coach Pete Carroll on Christian Wilkins’ injury and the timeline for a return

Related: NFL defense rankings, evaluating all 32 defenses including the Raiders

Wilkins, age 29, signed a four-year deal worth $110 million to join Las Vegas last season. Playing alongside All-Pro edge rusher Maxx Crosby, the Raiders’ defensive line tandem complemented one another well. However, it was a short-lived pairing as Wilkins left the field in Week 5 and never returned to action.

Christian Wilkins stats (2024): 7 pressures, 6 quarterback hits, 2 tackles for loss, 2 sacks in five games

As of now, Wilkins is still on track to play in Week 1 against the New England Patriots. Las Vegas is banking on Wilkins and edge rusher Tyree Wilson to be healthy this season, which would provide a significant boost to a front that still finished 10th in ESPN pass-rush win rate (43 percent) last season.

If the surgically-repaired foot experienced another setback or Wilkins’ performance dipped in 2025, he could be a candidate for a post-June 1 release next year. Carrying a $35.675 million cap hit in 2026, Las Vegas could designate him as a post-June 1 cut next offseason to create $25.75 million in cap savings. For now, though, the organization is committed to him as a foundational piece of its defense.

Related: Five pressing questions for Las Vegas Raiders OTAs