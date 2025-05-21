Las Vegas Raiders kick off 2025 OTAs: Five pressing questions for Pete Carroll’s squad

Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Las Vegas Raiders kicked off organized team activities (OTAs) at Intermountain Health Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada, on Monday. Veterans and rookies are mingling in the competitive environment established by head coach Pete Carroll, who’s working to reset the team’s culture.

This offseason, the Raiders have several positions up for grabs, most notably at guard and cornerback. As of Tuesday, the team has 87 players on the roster, leaving room to add a few newcomers in the coming weeks.

Away from the field, the Raiders are taking a patient approach with a star player’s recovery, though they expect his return by training camp this summer.

With OTAs underway, let’s examine the five biggest storylines to monitor during spring practices.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Christian Wilkins’ recovery from a Jones fracture in his left foot remains the biggest off-field storyline.

A month ago, The Athletic’s Tashan Reed reported that Wilkins’ healing process has been gradual, but the Raiders remain confident he’ll be ready for training camp.

As OTAs kicked off Monday, Reed followed up with an update that raised questions:

“His injured foot was placed in a walking boot, but he was out of it by the end of the season. Then, earlier this offseason, his foot was placed back in a boot, according to team sources. He was back out of the boot during OTA workouts recently, but the back-and-forth has raised questions about his recovery process.”

The Raiders have no need to rush Wilkins back to action. While he’ll play in the same defensive system as last year, his early-season conditioning could become an issue if he misses most of the offseason program.

Who’s competing with Darnay Holmes for slot cornerback position?

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Following Nate Hobbs’ departure in free agency, Darnay Holmes stands as the only established slot cornerback on the roster. According to Pro Football Focus, Hobbs (210), Holmes (162), and Tre’von Moehrig (123) took the most snaps in the slot last year.

Carroll is fostering a competitive environment in Las Vegas, meaning Holmes won’t automatically claim the nickelback job. While it’s unclear who will emerge as his top competitors, Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore suggests safety Thomas Harper may take some snaps at nickelback. Rookie Greedy Vance Jr. brings significant slot experience from his two years at USC, giving him perhaps the clearest path to a substantial role among undrafted rookies.

Will Raiders add more linebacker help?

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Las Vegas allowed Robert Spillane and Divine Deablo to walk in free agency, creating vacancies for two new full-time starters at linebacker.

To date, the Raiders have signed Devin White and Elandon Roberts while adding Jaylon Smith, who played just 25 defensive snaps with the club in 2023, and rookie seventh-rounder Cody Lindenberg.

General manager John Spytek has taken fliers on linebackers who were either inactive or in rotational roles in 2024. White and Roberts each played less than 45 percent of the defensive snaps for their respective teams last season, while Smith didn’t play a single snap the previous year.

Second-year players Amari Gainer or Tommy Eichenberg have an opportunity to show Carroll they can fill these roles. If not, the Raiders will need to make additional moves to strengthen the position.

Can Jack Bech win No. 2 wide receiver job?

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jakobi Meyers will lead the receiver group, with offensive coordinator Chip Kelly likely to mix and match complementary pieces. For speed, Kelly can turn to Tre Tucker and rookie fourth-rounder Dont’e Thornton Jr., with the latter offering additional size at 6’5″, 205 pounds.

Jack Bech brings versatility to line up both outside and in the slot, along with reliable hands. According to Pro Football Focus, Bech dropped only two passes in his last two collegiate seasons at TCU.

This versatility gives Bech more opportunities to see the field and potentially replace Tucker on the perimeter in certain situations.

How do starting guard positions shake out?

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

With Jackson Powers-Johnson likely replacing Andre James at center, the Raiders face wide-open competitions for both guard spots. Dylan Parham, Jordan Meredith, Alex Cappa, and rookie third-rounder Caleb Rogers are the top candidates for these positions.

Under Kelly, don’t assume Parham and Meredith have an advantage simply because they’re holdovers. Cappa brings substantial experience with 96 starts across seven seasons. Rogers will transition from primarily playing tackle to guard, but as a third-round pick, he’ll be expected to compete for a starting role.

The guard competition shapes up as the most significant battle on the offensive side of the ball.

Maurice Moton covers the Raiders for Sportsnaut. You can follow him on Twitter at @MoeMoton.