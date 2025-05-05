Family member of Patrick Mahomes invited to participate in Kansas City Chiefs rookie camp

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs devoted significant resources this offseason to improving the supporting cast around quarterback Patrick Mahomes. With rookies taking part in their first practices with the team, the Chiefs also had one of Mahomes’ family members take part.

Graham Walker, a 6-foot-3 tight end who played for the Rice Owls last season, was one of 87 players participating in the Chiefs’ rookie minicamp this weekend. He is the half-brother of Mahomes.

Graham Walker stats (ESPN): 24 receptions, 252 receiving yards last season

Walker started his collegiate career at Brown University, playing wide receiver for the program. He made Phil Steele’s All-Ivy Third Team in 2023 and won the Frederick “Fritz” Pollard 19 Award that same season. He transferred to Rice before last season, finishing fifth on the team in receiving yards.

Walker’s most productive collegiate season occurred in 2021 as a freshman at Brown, when he recorded 53 receptions for 658 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns. However, he never quite recaptured that form in his next two seasons with the program.

As noted by Clayton Trutor of Seven Days in Vermont, Walker and Mahomy are both represented by Equity Sports. They also have worked out together in Fort Worth, Texas. Of note, Walker and Mahomes grew up in separate states, with their father Patrick Mahomes Sr. raising the quarterback in Texas.

Walker is highly unlikely to make the Chiefs roster this season, nor is it probable he’ll even be with the team for training camp this summer. However, it was a small gesture by the team to give a family member of their franchise quarterback a shot to compete with an NFL team.