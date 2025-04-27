Kansas City Chiefs draft grades earn consensus rave marks in 2025

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs needed a strong 2025 NFL Draft class with a significant percentage of their cap space invested in just a few top starters and contract extensions looming for Trent McDuffie and George Karlfatis. While the Chiefs’ draft picks can’t be fairly judged until they take the field, the team received outstanding grades for its selections this year.

After Saturday, many analysts viewed the Chiefs as one of the biggest winners of the 2025 NFL Draft. While that’s primarily because of their four picks on Days 1 and 2, Kansas City also found some value on Day 3.

The Chiefs draft class received an A from Pro Football Focus, an A- from NFL.com and a B+ from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr, with the lowest grade being a B from USA Today.

While offensive tackle Josh Simmons isn’t necessarily viewed as a Round 1 steal, that might change long-term. The 6-foot-5 offensive tackle only fell in the 2025 NFL Draft because he suffered a torn patellar tendon this past season. If not for the injury, many believe he would’ve been a top-10 pick. Kansas City could effectively redshirt him in 2025, easing him back from surgery, before making him the starter at either tackle spot next season. If he lives up to his potential and stays healthy, he could be a perennial Pro Bowl left tackle.

While Simmons might not help much in 2025, several other members of the Chiefs draft class will. Second-round pick Omarr Norman-Lott as an interior pass-rushing specialist who can rotate in sub packages. Fellow defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, taken with the third-round pick acquired in the L’Jarius Sneed trade, can also help collapse the pocket as a rotational edge defender behind George Karlaftis and Charles Omenihu.

Nohl Williams, a 6-foot corner, offers outstanding length and ball skills while bringing a demeanor that Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo will love. As a press-man corner, he could play on the outside and allow Kansas City to move McDuffie to his more natural position in the slot.

Many also viewed wide receiver Jalen Royals as one of the biggest steals in the 2025 NFL Draft. Viewed by some as a second-round talent, Kansas City snagged him in the fourth round. The 6-foot receiver has an excellent feel for the position, bringing exceptional body control to the table and an understanding of how to get open quickly and put himself in the best position to catch the football.