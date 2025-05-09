Kansas City Chiefs’ first-rounder Josh Simmons fell in part due to ‘character concerns’

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs made improving the offensive line a top priority this offseason, as demonstrated by using a first-round pick on Josh Simmons. Viewed as one of the best linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft, Simmons reportedly fell for reasons beyond a serious knee injury.

According to senior NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the NFL teams he spoke with ‘were not overly concerned’ about Simmons’ recovery from a torn patellar tendon. However, there were some ‘character concerns’ regarding the first-round pick.

“Certain things are important to him — pass blocking, game day — but others are not, such as practices and run blocking.” Anonymous AFC executive on Kansas City Chiefs’ first-round pick Josh Simmons

Before suffering a torn patellar tendon in October, Simmons was viewed right up there with Will Campbell (fourth overall pick) as the best offensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft. Even if he can’t play for a majority of his rookie season, there is a belief he has the upside to be a perennial Pro Bowl left tackle long term.

However, it was a combination of the concerns regarding his practice habits, paired with the surgery, that caused his drop in the first round. Kansas City doesn’t need to rush him into action after signing left tackle Jaylon Moore in NFL free agency, but Simmons’ work ethic will be tested early.

If he makes a full recovery and demonstrates he is willing to put in the necessary work to improve as a run blocker, it could transform the Chiefs’ offensive line for years to come. Kansas City would have its cornerstone at left tackle, potentially allowing for Moore to replace right tackle Jawaan Taylor in 2026.

If that happens, the Chiefs can cut Moore next offseason to create $20 million in cap space. More importantly, if Kingsley Suamataia can deliver on the club’s expectations, Kansas City would have five starting offensive linemen it can trust for years to come.

