Could the Kansas City Chiefs soon reunite with former star Tyreek Hill? A notable NFL insider suggested recently that it is very possible. However, there is one big problem.

Since the end of last season, there had been rumblings that the Miami Dolphins could consider trading top receiver Tyreek Hill. While the speculation died down in recent months, fuel was added to the trade chatter when the eight-time Pro Bowler was accused of domestic violence in a new court filing this week by his estranged wife.

Tyreek Hill stats (Chiefs): 479 catches, 6,630 yards, 56 touchdowns, 13.8 yards per catch

On Wednesday, ESPN NFL expert Jeremy Fowler claimed that the Dolphins have been getting trade calls from interested teams in recent days. Of the teams that may be inquiring, Fowler speculated that one was probably the Chiefs. Calling the move “low-hanging fruit” due to Rashee Rice’s suspension and the shoulder injury Xavier Worthy suffered in NFL Week 1.

However, there is one key problem with potentially bringing the superstar receiver back to KC.

Dolphins rejecting current Tyreek Hill trade calls

Credit: Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Along with reporting that various teams were checking in about Tyreek Hill’s availability recently, the NFL expert also offered up a key caveat. That being the Dolphins have flatly turned away all interest thus far.

However, that could certainly change. Hill has been bringing the wrong kind of attention to himself over the last year, and this week’s domestic violence claim is just the latest. He also made a scene on the sideline during their 33-8 loss to the Colts this Sunday.

Tyreek Hill contract: Three years, $90 million

Hill’s legendary run with the Chiefs came to an end after the 2021 season when KC was unwilling to give him the long-term pay raise he was seeking. The team traded him in March 2022 for five draft picks. Miami also gave him a four-year, $120 million contract. They added an extra three years and $90 million before last season.

His contract for 2026 comes with a $51 million cap hit. However, it can be voided in 2027.