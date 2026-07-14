In recent years, the Kansas City Chiefs have often entered the season as Super Bowl favorites, but it didn’t happen overnight out of nowhere. It happened because head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the team to five Super Bowl appearances in six seasons, managing to win the Lombardi Trophy three times.

Yet, after missing the postseason altogether in 2025, there’s a lot more skepticism surrounding whether the Chiefs still have what it takes to be a championship team. One reason is an unproven receiving corps that has yet to fully gel with Mahomes. Yet, some still think the Chiefs aren’t quite done reinforcing the roster ahead of a new season.

Go Ad-Free

Stefon Diggs Linked to Chiefs in Free Agency

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Chiefs have Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy atop the depth chart, but both bring their own question marks. Rice has not only been inconsistent, but he’s also dealt with off-field issues that have impacted his availability. Neither of them has recorded a 1,000-yard season.

Thus, should the Chiefs bring in a veteran receiver who is more proven? Someone who’s shown he can play at a high level for long stretches of time?

Go Ad-Free

Recently, ESPN NFL analyst Tim Hasselbeck made the case for why the Chiefs are one of the best remaining fits for free agent wideout Stefon Diggs. It’s not just that they could use another competent receiver, but also that Mahomes may be the veteran QB that can maximize Diggs’ skill set.

“I do see the fit in Kansas City because it’s a team with an established quarterback that can deal with a big personality. I think that there’s value in Stefon Diggs. A veteran receiver in some role, a team that’s good with a quarterback that can handle him. I think it needs to be a team like Kansas City.” ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck on Chiefs/Stefon Diggs

Meanwhile, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler added that “at least five teams” have checked in on Diggs’ market thus far, and his market could pick up as we get closer to training camp. Sportsnaut’s Jason Burgos recently took a crack at guessing which five teams may be chasing after the All-Pro wideout.

Related: Predicting 1 Breakout Candidate for All 32 NFL Teams in 2026