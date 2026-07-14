For months, Washington Commanders rumors have linked the team to making a move for another wide receiver. Terry McLaurin is undoubtedly a No. 1 option, but after him, Jayden Daniels doesn’t have someone he can consistently rely on.

The Commanders did select Antonio Williams with a third-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But rookies are a crapshoot; one never knows whether they can be counted on until the footballs start flying through the air. If Washington wants to avoid another disaster season we saw a year ago, they may want to strengthen the depth chart at the receiver position.

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Commanders Not Expected to Add Brandon Aiyuk

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The one player who’s been most frequently linked to the Commanders is former Second-Team All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk. While he’s still under contract with the San Francisco 49ers, Aiyuk’s college quarterback at Arizona State was Daniels, but that connection alone may not be strong enough to spur a reunion.

Recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler advised Commanders fans not to wait on Aiyuk this offseason. Because chances are, he won’t be joining the team after his string of concerning social media posts.

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“I don’t think it’s gonna be Brandon Aiyuk at this stage.” Jeremy Fowler on Commanders/Aiyuk

"I think that there's value in Stefon Diggs. … A veteran receiver in some role, a team that's good with a quarterback that can handle him."@tthasselbeck and @JFowlerESPN weigh in on Stefon Diggs finding the best fit during free agency 🏈 pic.twitter.com/aR0w1rapaJ — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 13, 2026

Aiyuk didn’t play any snaps last season. He’s currently working his way back (but appears to be 100% healthy) from a serious knee injury that limited him to just seven games in 2024. He’s since had surgery to repair his ACL, MCL, and meniscus, and is still just 28 years old. Yet, as noted, Aiyuk is still under contract in San Francisco and not exactly in anyone’s good graces. Meanwhile, the Commanders could still add a different playmaking veteran receiver.

Related: 5 New Stefon Diggs Landing Spots After Latest Comments

Commanders Could Pivot to Stefon Diggs

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While Aiyuk is likely out of the picture, the Commanders may still be able to upgrade their receiving corps before training camp kicks off. One name who’s still out there is Stefon Diggs, and he’s coming off his seventh 1,000-yard season in the past eight years. Plus, Diggs is a Maryland native.

Add it all up, and Fowler suggested that the Commanders could turn to Diggs rather than Aiyuk to provide a boost, and there could be a mutual interest.

“I’m hearing he’s gonna have a market closer to training camp. I was told that at least five teams that need a wide receiver have been checking in. I’m looking to the DMV; that’s where he’s from. Commanders certainly need a receiver. I think they’re looking for more a speed option at this point, we’ll see.”

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