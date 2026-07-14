We are just a couple of weeks away from the start of NFL training camps, and four-time Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs remains in free agency despite posting a 1,000-plus-yard season for a team that went to the Super Bowl in February. It is likely due to the off-the-field drama he has found himself in over the last few years. However, he may not be on the employment line much longer.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, “at least five teams have been checking in on Diggs” heading into the start of training camps this month. While the NFL insider did not name which franchises have shown interest in the 32-year-old, we offer up our own guesses for five teams seriously considering a deal with the talented but troubled receiver.

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Baltimore Ravens

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Following a bold head coach change in the offseason, the hope is that the Baltimore Ravens can be a title contender in 2026. While they have great weapons on offense like Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry, they need more weapons in the passing game beyond Zay Flowers and Mark Andrews. If Diggs were open to a team-friendly deal, he could return to free agency next spring after being an impact player for a legit title contender in 2026.

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Green Bay Packers

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The Green Bay Packers again have big aspirations in 2026 once they get Micah Parsons back on the field in October following his recovery from an ACL tear. However, if they really want to be a title contender this season, Jordan Love needs more meaningful targets in the passing game. If Diggs is willing to take a one-year prove-it deal, he could boost his profile on an NFC contender this season.

Las Vegas Raiders

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Despite using the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft on Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza, the Las Vegas Raiders will start Kirk Cousins in Week 1. In a perfect world, Cousins is great, and they let Mendoza sit on the bench and learn in his first season. However, to make that possible, Vegas needs more worthwhile targets in the passing game. That is why it is very likely the Raiders take a hard look at signing the 11-year veteran.

Cleveland Browns

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Heading into the 2026 season, the Cleveland Browns have some intriguing options in the wide receiver room after using picks in the 2026 NFL Draft on KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston. However, it is a lot to ask a pair of rookies to make major impacts in their debut season. With the real possibility of Deshaun Watson starting in Week 1, it would be good to have more veteran options after Jerry Jeudy. That is why it would not be surprising if Cleveland is considering signing Diggs.

Indianapolis Colts

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The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to eventually get Daniel Jones back at some point this season and make a run at a playoff spot this winter. However, to do so, they need to have more impact players in the passing game beyond Alec Pierce. With the Colts making more bold news the last couple of seasons, bringing in the four-time Pro Bowler is possible.

Washington Commanders

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Since last season, there has been a lot of talk about the Washington Commanders adding San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk. However, new reports suggest that it isn’t likely. Washington needs more playmakers beyond Terry McLaurin. That is why it would make a lot of sense if they pivot to adding Diggs before training camp to get another proven veteran in the wide receiver room.