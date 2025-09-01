Could Jaxson Dart be the New York Giants’ starting quarterback far earlier than most expected? A bold prediction from a team insider suggests a QB change is on the horizon.

G-Men fans are dying for a potential savior for their offense. And rookie Jaxson Dart gave them hope this summer with some impressive performances in practices and in the team’s preseason games. However, team officials have made it clear veteran QB Russell Wilson — another offseason addition — is the undisputed QB 1.

The assumption by many around the team and league is that Dart could get a chance to start at some point in the second half of the season. However, according to The Athletic Giants reporter Dan Duggan, a switch could be coming far sooner.

“Giants brass has told everyone who will listen since the draft that Russell Wilson is the unquestioned starting quarterback and the plan is for first-round pick Jaxson Dart to develop behind the scenes. It sounds awfully familiar to 2019 when the plan was for Eli Manning to start with Daniel Jones on the bench and then Jones took over after an 0-2 start. Manning was a franchise icon with far more equity than Wilson, who is on his fourth team in five years. If the Giants stumble against a killer early schedule, they won’t wait long to replace Wilson with Dart, who looked ready in the preseason.” Dan Duggan

Duggan is correct about how hard the start of the Giants’ season is. In general, they have one of the hardest schedules in the league in 2025. Over the first eight weeks of the season, seven of the games are against teams with playoff aspirations this season. Including the Washington Commanders to open the season this weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Philadelphia Eagles in Weeks 6 and 8.

It is very possible that the team, despite a defense that could be one of the better units in the league, does have a horrible start to the year. With head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen’s jobs likely on the line this year, giving fans and the owners hope about the future with Dart could save their jobs. Desperate times could call for desperate measures.