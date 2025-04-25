Jacksonville Jaguars complete blockbuster NFL Draft trade to land potential superstar

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

As the 2025 NFL Draft is finally set to kick off, first-year Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone has been busy working the phone lines, trying to trade up from the No. 5 pick in the first round.

Multiple NFL insiders are reporting similar sentiments, including Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, who indicates a trade between the Cleveland Browns and Jaguars “looks like it could go down.” If so, the Jaguars would be sliding up to No. 2, presumably to select Heisman winner Travis Hunter, who has the extremely rare ability to play both receiver and cornerback at a high level.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the trade is done, and the Browns got an impressive haul. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are set to get arguably the best player in the draft class, a true two-way contributor capable of filling dual roles.

ESPN Sources:



🏈Browns are trading the No. 2 overall pick, a fourth-round pick (No. 104), and a sixth-round pick (No. 200) to the Jaguars.



🏈Jaguars are trading the No. 5 overall pick, a second-round pick (No. 36), a fourth-round pick (No. 126) and their 2026 first-round pick… pic.twitter.com/9J3QPHqhhU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2025

The Browns will now be picking fifth, though who they’d target at that spot is unknown. Perhaps the Browns would move down again, targeting their next franchise quarterback in the process.

Or perhaps there’s another player like Abdul Carter, Mason Graham, Ashton Jeanty or another talent that’s caught their eye atop the draft. Either way, if the Browns shift gears, it will be one of the biggest surprises of the night.

