Indianapolis Colts Forced to Delete Schedule Release Video That Takes Personal Shots at Opposing Players

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Indianapolis Colts released a 2025 NFL schedule video in a Minecraft theme, which included controversial jabs at opponents.

It took all of an hour before they deleted it from their social media account.

The entire concept of these release videos is absurd. Behind the scenes, 20-something nerds trying to be edgy develop clips to show their NFL team’s freshly announced schedule.

Why? Nobody knows. Just list the schedule. Nobody is trying to find out when their team is facing a major rival or when they’ll be in town by watching these ludicrous videos.

Somehow, the Colts’ insanity caught up with them, with a video that, from the onset, took personal shots at opposing players. There’s nothing like giving your competition bulletin board material before the season even starts.

Tyreek Hill Gets Confronted by Police in Indianapolis Colts Schedule Release Video

The Indianapolis Colts announced their Week 1 matchup against the Miami Dolphins by having a Minecraft version of a dolphin, wearing a Tyreek Hill jersey, getting stopped by the Coast Guard.

Thankfully, folks on X were able to preserve the video before Indy memory-holed it.

That’s fine, I downloaded the Minecraft schedule release for the Colts 🤷🏾‍♂️. pic.twitter.com/JJdSPkJIKN — CLew 🏈🏀⚾️🥊 (@droppedballspod) May 15, 2025

While this most likely was a playful jab at Hill’s interaction with police officers after being stopped by police for “careless driving” and a “seat belt violation” last September, it failed to consider some vital context.

Hill had cops respond to an “assault in progress” at the Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, condo owned by him and his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, just weeks ago. Vaccaro later filed an emergency court motion alleging the Miami Dolphins star took their infant daughter, Capri, without her consent.

It is a very serious situation.

More Personal Shots

Aside from that lapse in judgment regarding Tyreek Hill, the Indianapolis Colts’ schedule release video takes a couple of unnecessary personal jabs at other players.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is presented as a “chicken jockey,” for example. This appears to reference Myles Garrett explaining what it’s like to chase him down.

Meanwhile, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is shown as a frog that jumps into a boxing ring to break up a fight between his father and John Rocker.

Some have suggested that Mahomes’ speaking voice resembles that of Kermit the Frog. Not me, other people. Definitely not me.

And Patrick Mahomes Sr. was reportedly set up to take on Rocker in a boxing match, though that got squashed quickly after Barstool Sports staged a confrontation between the two in New Orleans.

Anyway, common sense prevailed, and the Indianapolis Colts deleted the video. The incident highlighted the risks of NFL teams using edgy humor in social media content.

Sometimes that edgy humor crosses a line.