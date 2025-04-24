Tyreek Hill Accused of Taking Daughter Without Consent After Domestic Clash

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The wife of Tyreek Hill filed an emergency court motion alleging the Miami Dolphins star took their infant daughter, Capri, without her consent.

The borderline abduction took place after Hill allegedly disappeared for two nights following a domestic dispute at their Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, condo.

The dispute, which prompted a police response for an “assault in progress,” involved Hill reportedly throwing a laptop and acting aggressively, though authorities determined no crime.

Video resulting from the incident shows Hill holding his 5-month-old daughter in the middle of a heated conversation on a balcony 35 stories high. It was a terrifying scene when considering the state of mind the Dolphins’ wide receiver appeared to be in, according to reports.

Keeta Vaccaro filed for divorce the following day.

Tyreek Hill Took the Baby, According to His Wife

The emergency filing by Vaccaro says Tyreek Hill disappeared for several days before returning and demanding the baby.

“The Husband returned to the home and announced that he was taking the baby, over the objections of the Wife, who had invited him to spend time with the baby,” the court document reads.

“When the police arrived, the police told the Wife that she had no choice except to let the Husband take the baby, and so she did.”

That’s pretty remarkable, if true.

In the filing, Vaccaro claims Hill has never independently cared for Capri, never having bathed, dressed, or put her to bed, and only took her to exert control over her.

She alleges Hill’s actions are part of a pattern to demonstrate dominance, consistent with his behavior during their marriage.

“The Husband’s objective is to demonstrate to the Wife that he can do whatever he wants, whenever he wants, and that she has no control, which is consistent with his behavior during the marriage,” the filing reads.

Criticize His Lack of Involvement in His Children’s Lives

Vaccaro’s emergency court filing also claims that Tyreek Hill’s history with his other children, of whom it is impossible to document an exact number, shows he does not care about Capri as anything other than a pawn in their ongoing marital troubles.

“The Husband has no sincere desire to spend time with the baby, to assume parental responsibilities for the baby, or to be personally involved with the baby,” it reads.

“The Husband’s track record for involvement as a parent is well-established as he has many, many children. His objective is coercion and control of the Wife.”

Hill has at least six children that he or the public knows. At one point, this speed-burning gridiron legend was accused by various women of having fathered three kids, with three different mothers, born within a three-month time frame.

Hill has been the subject of trade rumors after the Dolphins crashed out of the playoffs last season, though those rumors have been mainly of his own doing.