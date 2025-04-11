Wild Video Emerges of Tyreek Hill Holding His Baby on a High-Rise Balcony During Domestic Incident

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The recent domestic incident involving Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill and his wife, Keeta, has sparked concern and conversation among fans and observers alike.

A video captured the couple on the balcony of their high-rise condo in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, during a heated dispute that prompted a police response.

Fans watching the video were left a little jumpy over the fact that a 5-month-old was in the middle of a heated conversation on a balcony 35 stories high.

According to reports, the argument stemmed from ongoing tensions, with Keeta alleging that Hill becomes angry and throws objects.

If he gets that angry, perhaps setting the child down instead of going out on the balcony would be the best solution for everyone involved.

Watch the nerve-wracking video below …

ONLY ON 10: Video obtained exclusively by Local 10 News Wednesday shows Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill looking over edge of balcony while holding his daughter during a reported domestic dispute with his wife. Click here for the latest details: https://t.co/AMpxxcY3Fk pic.twitter.com/Dbiif8232j — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) April 9, 2025

Tyreek Hill Involved In Another Incident

Bro, Michael Jackson called and said the baby on the balcony video is a little much.

The situation escalated, according to reports, when Keeta’s mother, Alesia Vaccaro, called authorities, expressing fear for her daughter’s safety and describing Hill as “very aggressive and impulsive.”

More troubling is that the reports also indicate Hill had smashed a laptop on the floor before grabbing the baby and walking out to the balcony.

He took the child so forcefully that he created a bruise on Keeta’s chest.

All of which seems to indicate a person who is significantly amped up while holding the baby on the balcony in the above video.

Despite the intensity of the moment, both Hill and Keeta maintained that the altercation never turned physical, and police ultimately closed the case after determining no crime was committed.

History of Troubles

This isn’t the first time Tyreek Hill and his wife have made headlines. A report last season surfaced alleging Hill “smashed” an unlit cigar in the face of his wife during a dispute, though his version of the story was different.

Obviously, it’s no secret that Hill’s off-field life has been rather, shall we say, unsavory. Considered by many to be the game’s top receiver, Hill has faced several accusations of domestic violence in his past.

In 2014, he was arrested and charged with domestic assault and battery by strangulation after an incident with his then-girlfriend, Crystal Espinal. Hill pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to probation and anger management classes.

In 2019, he was accused of breaking his son’s arm. No charges were filed in that case. An audio recording would later surface in which Hill and the mother discuss the boy’s injury. In it, she says Hill’s son is scared of him.

“You should be afraid of me too, b—-” Hill replies.

Grabbing an innocent baby and running to the balcony is yet another entry in the saga of Hill’s off-field troubles. At some point, NFL teams will have to weigh whether or not he’s worth the problem in trying to get his life back in order.