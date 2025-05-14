Angel Reese Shuts Down Reporter Asking About Statement That She is Responsible for WNBA Popularity as Much as Caitlin Clark: ‘Next Question’

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese dodged a question about a bold claim she made last season regarding her role in growing the WNBA’s popularity.

A reporter asked Reese about her past comments during a Chicago Sky media day on Monday. He seemed to be setting up the question as an opportunity to reaffirm her stance.

But Reese wasn’t having it.

“Last year, you made a powerful statement saying the reason people are watching women’s basketball is not just because of one player, but because of you too,” the reporter prompted. “A year later, do you feel like you’re …”

Reese swiftly cut in, demanding, “Next question.”

Angel Reese Doesn’t Want to Talk About It

Angel Reese’s initial statement came amid discussions about the WNBA’s rising popularity last summer, which was often attributed to players like Caitlin Clark.

Reese had previously suggested she and Clark both contributed significantly to the league’s growth, emphasizing her own impact.

“I know I’ll go down in history. I’ll look back in 20 years and be like: ‘Yeah, the reason why we’re watching women’s basketball isn’t just because of one person. It’s because of me, too,’” she said.

“And I want you to realize that.”

Was She Right?

Angel Reese’s analysis is partially right, partially wrong. There is no doubt that there is interest in the Reese-Clark rivalry, just as there was interest in the Larry Bird-Magic Johnson rivalry. And that’s helped league viewership.

But, while Clark’s play is living up to the level of such a storied rivalry, Reese’s hasn’t quite done the same. Perhaps we can revisit the conversation if she starts making layups and making teammates around her better.

That said, why did she run away from this question? Nobody has ever accused Angel of being shy about voicing her opinion.

This is the same person who made no bones about suggesting Caitlin Clark’s fans are “disrespectful” and “there’s a lot of racism when it comes to it.”

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie recently praised Clark for her transformative impact on the league as the Fever star prepares for her sophomore campaign with Indiana.

Reese is also entering her second season and looks to improve on a rookie stint that saw glimmers of greatness but ended with an injury and the Sky losing 12 of their final 14 games.

The Fever will open their season against Angel Reese and the Sky on Saturday.