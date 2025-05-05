Watch: Caitlin Clark Wows Crowd with a Vintage Three From Beyond the Logo as Indiana Demolishes Brazilian Team

Credit: Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever dominated the Brazil National Team in a WNBA preseason game, winning 108-44.

Clark scored 16 points, grabbed six rebounds, and dished out five assists in the contest. The Fever were up by 46 points after the first half.

The WNBA star was loving life on the court. The game took place at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa, Clark’s former college venue with the Iowa Hawkeyes. It marked her celebrated return to Iowa City.

How good was she feeling? Check out this three-pointer at the end of the third quarter, where she stepped just a bit inside the half-court line, well beyond the logo where she made her mark as a collegiate player.

CAITLIN CLARK FROM BEYOND THE SPOT WHERE SHE BROKE THE NCAA SCORING RECORD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qLLvAPajGx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 4, 2025

Caitlin Clark Bringing Back Memories

Caitlin Clark, who missed the Fever’s first preseason game due to a leg injury, returned to electrify the crowd in just 19 minutes of play. They were cheering her every move on the court.

And if it felt like deja vu all over again, well, that’s because it was. Clark’s three-pointer against Brazil reminded fans of when she broke the NCAA scoring record … from the logo.

I still think about Caitlin Clark’s shot to break the NCAA scoring record at least once a day pic.twitter.com/b3YUgDW1Ib — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 22, 2024

After the game against Brazil, Clark indicated she definitely practices shots from the logo. Maybe not as far as what she ended up nailing on Sunday.

“I don’t know if I shoot 36-footers every day, but 30-plus for sure,” Clark told reporters. “It was just kind of a spur-of-the-moment thing. You don’t always realize where you are.”

The Fever will next face the Atlanta Dream in their final preseason game before the regular season starts on May 17th against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky.

Just Wanted to Give the Fans Something to Remember

Caitlin Clark said she was nervous for this game, having not played in a while, but she wanted to send the fans home with something memorable.

“I haven’t played [a game] in, like 200 days, so I was a little nervous going in,” she said. “The competitive spirit in me — you just want to play really good for these fans.”

Tickets for this game sold out in just 42 minutes, sending secondary market prices as high as $3,960.

The event underscores Clark’s transformative impact on women’s basketball, drawing massive fan interest following her Rookie of the Year season with the Fever in 2024.

The crowd’s reaction as the Fever waxed Brazil shows how much excitement is in store for her sophomore campaign.