Caitlin Clark Takes Hilarious Jab at a Milwaukee Bucks Fan During Indiana Pacers Win

Credit: Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Caitlin Clark thoroughly entertained fans with a pair of interactions during the Indiana Pacers’ Game 2 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Both involved her living her best life while participating in a t-shirt throwing event mid-game.

Clark energized the crowd by tossing T-shirts and playfully interacting with an NBA official, prompting several online viewers to tease that she was jawing with the refs.

“Caitlin can’t help but yap at the ref on her way out,” an X post joked.

Caitlin can’t help but yap at the ref on her way out 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/w33PTAhfP1 — correlation (@nosyone4) April 23, 2025

Caitlin Clark Take a Shot at Bucks Fan

Caitlin Clark had fans laughing again as she was coming off the court. Walking next to new Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham, the two watched as teammate Natasha Howard was still tossing t-shirts.

“Hit the Bucks guy in the face,” Clark said.

The comment prompted Cunningham and another Fever teammate, Jillian Alleyne, to burst out laughing.

“HIT THE BUCKS GUY IN THE FACE” DAMN CAITLIN pic.twitter.com/4eY1LlUqdh — correlation (@nosyone4) April 23, 2025

“Baby goat a menace and enforcer Sophie loving it,” one fan wrote.

‘Baby GOAT’ was clearly in a good mood during the game. She was probably in an even better mood afterward. The Pacers won the game, easily handling the Bucks, 123-115.

They now lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.

Jawing With the Refs

Caitlin Clark is known for her passion on the court. She is often seen jawing with refs and occasionally delivering a healthy dose of trash talk.

The WNBA Rookie of the Year attended a game featuring her old Iowa Hawkeyes team taking on the Drake Bulldogs last year. It was clear she wasn’t enamored with a referee’s call during a tough play.

A video posted on X showed the play and the whistle and then pans to the stands, where Clark is holding her hands up as if to say, ‘What the heck was that?’

She then throws her hands up again and is clearly yelling toward the court.

No ref is safe from Caitlin Clark 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/WBId8WU8KM — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) November 18, 2024

Clark has been recognized as somewhat of a trash talker, particularly during her college basketball career at Iowa.

Her trash-talking is part of her competitive spirit, aiming to get under the skin of opponents or to motivate her team.

Clark’s reputation extends to her frequent dialogues with referees. She has been known to argue calls passionately, sometimes leading to technical fouls.