Caitlin Clark’s Biggest Offseason Focus Will Have WNBA Stars Thinking Twice About Fouling Her

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark revealed her primary focus during the WNBA offseason – getting stronger physically.

You can hear the Rocky music now, right?

The 2024 Rookie of the Year emphasized this goal during a media availability session on Monday, where she addressed a viral photo that showcased her increased arm muscle mass compared to her rookie season.

Clark worked consistently with the Fever’s strength and conditioning coach, Sarah Kessler, to make noticeable improvements over the past several months.

“That was like my biggest focus in the offseason, just trying to get stronger and really working on that,” Clark said. “Really thankful for Sarah, our strength and conditioning coach, she’s put in a lot of time with me. We were in here consistently.”

“I think that was the biggest thing for myself is just having consistency, to be able to work on it for six months or whatever it was,” added Clark. “So, I certainly feel a lot stronger.”

Caitlin Clark Looking Jacked

Caitlin Clark faced multiple flagrant fouls during her 2024 WNBA season, highlighting a pattern of aggressive play against her. Notably, Chicago Sky’s Chennedy Carter committed a flagrant foul early on in the season, hip-checking Clark and sparking significant controversy.

It also set a tone for how opponents went after Clark.

So it was of little surprise, though perhaps a bit jarring, when pictures of the Fever star looking jacked started popping up (like her muscles) everywhere on social media last month. Fans were losing it over her offseason transformation.

Opponents last season took every opportunity to bump her all over the court, and some instances gained significant attention from the media.

It’s clear Clark is taking that into account next season. No more being pushed around by her opponents.

“This doesn’t even look real,” one fan remarked. “When did she start bodybuilding? She increased her range by 5′”

Her Second Season Will Be a Must-Watch

Caitlin Clark’s second year in the league is going to be interesting. A lot of opposing players decided that as a rookie, they could push her around on the court.

That might not be so easy this time around. It might not be a very good idea either.

Remember when legendary UConn women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma said Clark was “just not built for the physicality of this league?”

Aside from aging like milk, those comments will really come back to haunt him now that Caitlin spent the offseason apparently watching Pumping Iron.

The WNBA 2025 regular season begins on May 16th. Caitlin Clark’s first game with the Indiana Fever is scheduled for the following day at home against the Chicago Sky.