Green Bay Packers player missed out on multi-million dollar raise because of 2 missed snaps

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Green Bay Packers are known for taking Day 2 picks and turning them into multi-year starters who either land contract extensions with the club or lucrative deals with other teams in NFL free agency. One Packers lineman will be relying on that after missing two costly snaps.

As reported by Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Packers guard Sean Rhyan fell just short of qualifying for a $2 million raise for the 2025 NFL season. While it was known he fell short, it was recently discovered that he fell just 2 snaps shy of the life-changing raise.

Related: Agent of Green Bay Packers star questioned GM over first-round pick

Sean Rhyan contract (Spotrac): $1.363 million base salary in 2025, $3.408 million in career earnings

If Rhyan played two extra snaps across the 2022-’24 NFL seasons, he would’ve met the NFL’s proven performance escalator. It would’ve raised his base salary to $3.406 million in the final year of his deal, instead of the $1.363 million he’s poised to make this upcoming season.

The difference between the two salaries – $2,042,429 – is 60 percent of Rhyan’s career earnings since he entered the league as the 92nd overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. According to Pro Football Reference, Rhyan has played 1,245 snaps in his career, with 1,048 of them coming this past season.

Related: Unexpected outcome now likely between Packers, Jaire Alexander

Cameron Foster, Rhyan’s agent, told ESPN that he thought the Packers’ lineman reached the 35 percent mark necessary to earn the $2 million raise based on public data. However, both the NFL and the NFL Players Association looked into the matter and determined he fell 2 snaps short.

Rhyan started all 17 games for the Packers this past season, playing in 89 percent of the team’s offensive snaps in data obtained by Pro Football Reference. Unfortunately, two things cost him. First, he split reps with 2024 first-round pick Jordan Morgan until Week 9. When he became the full-time starter following Morgan’s season-ending injury, Rhyan left the field for eight snaps in Week 14 due to a minor injury. It cost him $2 million.

Related: NFL execs offer strong praise for pair of Green Bay Packers rookies

Importantly, the CBA prevents the Packers from giving Rhyan $2 million to make up for it, even though he fell just two snaps shy of earning the raise. With the signing of guard Aaron Banks this offseason and the presence of rookie Anthony Belton, there’s a chance Rhyan isn’t even a starter in 2025. If that happens, his potential earning power in a contract year would take an even bigger hit.