Green Bay Packers insider reveals Jaire Alexander’s stance on staying with the team

The Green Bay Packers and All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander have been going through an offseason saga that seemed for months like it would end in his departure. With minicamp approaching, the situation continues to take a positive turn for the franchise.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports that Alexander “wants to remain in Green Bay” and fully intends on attending the Packers’ mandatory minicamp in June.

Jaire Alexander contract (Spotrac): $25.481 million cap hit in 2025

Green Bay shopped Alexander around the league throughout the offseason, at one point reportedly nearing a deal with another club. However, when the acquiring team asked Alexander to restructure his deal and he declined, the trade fell apart.

Since the 2025 NFL Draft, the signs have increasingly pointed towards the All-Pro cornerback returning to Green Bay. Multiple NFL insiders have indicated that a return is now the likeliest outcome, in part because a trade still hasn’t materialized.

Jaire Alexander stats (2023-’24): 100.83 QB rating allowed, 61.9% completion rate allowed, 5-2 TD-INT in 14 games played

The organization has been frustrated with Alexander entirely due to his inability to stay on the field. In the last two seasons, he played just 14 total games and he started only 4 games in 2021. When healthy, though, Alexander has been a two-time All-Pro selection and one of the best cover corners in football.

Green Bay did reportedly offer Alexander a restructured contract fairly recently, but there’s no word regarding his receptiveness to amending his deal right now. With both sides wanting to make things work in 2025, it would be a surprise if Alexander wasn’t playing for Green Bay this season.

Getting him back would be very significant for this Packers defense. It would allow Keisean Nixon to remain the No. 2 outside corner, a position he’s more well-suited to play. Alexander’s return would also shift free-agent signing Nate Hobbs into the slot, a position he thrived in with the Las Vegas Raiders.