The Dolphins, like every other NFL team, have been busy this week getting their roster ready for Week 1. The team had to make some tough cuts to get down to 53 players, and there will likely be some more shuffling before the opener.

Cam Smith is a player who initially made the team’s roster as one of six cornerbacks. However, the corner was placed on the reserve/non-football illness list and it’s unclear how long the corner will be away from the field. It’s also interesting that the team put Smith on the illness list instead of the injury list. It’s unclear what illness Smith is dealing with.

With Smith sidelined, the corners currently on the roster are Rasul Douglas, Storm Duck, Jason Marshall Jr., Ethan Bonner, Jack Jones, and JuJu Brents. Douglas and Brents were just added this week, so they will need to get up to speed quick.

With Smith’s roster spot opened up, the Dolphins reunited with old friend Kendall Lamm. Lamm, an offensive tackle, signed a deal with the Eagles this offseason but was unable to crack the final roster. Now, Lamm returns to Miami where he spent the previous three seasons.

Lamm started 16 games for the Dolphins over three seasons and provided solid results. In 2024, Lamm played 512 snaps as a swing tackle and earned a 72.7 grade from Pro Football Focus. Lamm didn’t allow a single sack and was only penalized once.

In 2025, Lamm will provide much-needed depth at the tackle spots for the Dolphins. Patrick Paul and Austin Jackson are the starters while Lamm, Larry Borom, and Kion Smith will be the backups. Borom has experience, but he’s delivered poor results when forced to start. Smith has been around in Miami for a while now but has never impressed much.

Lamm is the second former Dolphin to come back to the team this week. Running back Jeff Wilson was also brought back, but the veteran will begin on the practice squad.