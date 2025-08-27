Tuesday was a chaotic day around the NFL as each team rushed to get down to 53 players on the active roster. On Wednesday, teams focused on submitting waiver claims and building their practice squads for the upcoming season.

For the 2025 season, each team can add 16 players to their practice squad, plus one international player if they choose. Typically, these spots go to young players who impressed in the preseason but just missed making the team.

The Dolphins have already announced 12 practice squad signings, while ESPN’s Adam Schefter announced a 13th. The team announced the following signings:

Safety John Saunders Jr.

CB Cornell Armstrong

CB BJ Adams

LB Quinton Bell

LB Derrick McLendon

OL Braeden Daniels

OL Josh Priebe

WR Theo Wease Jr.

TE Hayden Rucci

WR AJ Henning

DT Alex Huntley

K Riley Patterson

Additionally, Schefter reported that the team will also add running back Jeff Wilson to the squad.

Former 49ers RB Jeff Wilson is signing with the Dolphins practice squad. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 27, 2025

Of these 14 players, all except Patterson and Wilson were with the Dolphins this preseason. Patterson is expected to be elevated for the first couple regular season games as Jason Sanders deals with an injury.

Wilson was with the Dolphins from 2022-24 and played in 27 games with the team. The running back rushed for 637 yards and three scores with the team as a valuable backup. Wilson went unsigned for much of the offseason before latching on with the 49ers earlier this month. Wilson was unable to secure a roster spot there and will now return to South Beach.

Wilson should provide valuable insurance at the running back position. De’Von Achane, Ollie Gordon II, and Jaylen Wright are the only running backs on the roster, and both Achane and Wright have been banged up this summer.

With Wilson, the Dolphins are at 13 players, which means there are three spots remaining. Wide receiver Austin Armstrong and offensive lineman Addison West are two players that could still land spots, and it’s likely the team adds a quarterback as well.