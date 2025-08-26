The Dolphins are done with the preseason and are now preparing the roster for the regular season. Each NFL team has to get down to 53 players by Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

There are two position groups on the Dolphins that fans are the most concerned about- offensive line and the secondary. The Dolphins are especially thin in the secondary after losing Jevon Holland, Jordan Poyer, Kendall Fuller, and Jalen Ramsey this offseason. That’s a ton of experience out the door, and the team didn’t add much in the way of proven talent.

Well, the team clearly decided it needed more depth, and on Tuesday, veteran corner Rasul Douglas was added on a one-year, $3 million deal.

Sources: #Bills free agent CB Rasul Douglas is signing a 1-year deal with the #Dolphins for $3M, as they fill a void in the secondary. pic.twitter.com/rEbNJPZX8E — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2025

Douglas played and started in 15 games for the Bills last season. The corner racked up 58 tackles, five tackles for loss, and five pass deflections. Pro Football Focus gave the corner a 59.2 overall grade for his performance, which ranked 133rd out of 222 qualified corners.

2024 wasn’t the best season for Douglas, but he’s been a quality starter in the past. Douglas has 19 interceptions in eight seasons and had five interceptions in both 2021 and 2023. The corner is now well-traveled, as he spent the first three seasons of his career with the Eagles before spending one season with the Panthers, two with the Packers, and two with the Bills.

In 2025, Douglas should battle Kendall Sheffield for the starting spot opposite Storm Duck and beside Jason Marshall Jr. Even if Douglas doesn’t start, at the very least, he provides a reliable veteran option who can rotate in.