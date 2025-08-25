The Dolphins are done with the preseason matchups and are now preparing for Week 1. Before Week 1 gets underway, though, the Dolphins have to cut their roster down to 53 players.

Some teams have already begun cutting down, while others, like the Dolphins, appear set to make most of their moves on Monday and Tuesday. We likely know who all of the starters will be, but there are several depth spots up for grabs and each year, there are some shocking decisions that are made.

Much has been made this offseason about the Dolphins’ offensive line. The team’s starters are set barring injury, with Patrick Paul, Jonah Savaiinaea, Aaron Brewer, James Daniels, and Austin Jackson lining up from left to right. Behind those five, though, there are big question marks.

For much of the summer, the backup linemen, specifically the tackles, did not look good at all. In Joe Schad’s laest 53-man roster projection for the Palm Beach Post, the insider had the team only keeping seven lineman.

That’s not to say Schad actually thinks only seven linemen will be on the roster- there just aren’t more than seven linemen who deserve a roster spot right now. As a result, Schad expects the team to either trade for or claim at least one lineman before the week is over.

“Miami could add a veteran tackle after Germain Ifedi and Yodny Cajuste quickly went on IR,” said Schad. “It would be surprising if the Dolphins did not trade for or claim at least one offensive lineman on Wednesday.”

As Schad mentioned, veteran backups tackles Germain Ifedi and Yodny Casjuste are both on injured reserve now. Liam Eichenberg and Andrew Meyer are both likely to begin the season on the PUP (physically unable to perform) list, further weakening the depth.

Kion Smith, Ryan Hayes, and Jackson Carman have all gotten plenty of chances this summer, and none of that trio have been able to impress. There will undoubtedly be plenty of linemen available after cuts, but there’s a reason other teams cut them as well.

Trades within the division are rare, but the Patriots will likely have a couple of tackles with starting experience available if the Dolphins are interested.