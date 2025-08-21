The Dolphins are participating in joint practices with the Jaguars this week before the teams wrap up the preseason with a game against each other on Saturday. On Thursday, the Dolphins were just hoping to get some good reps in and leave practice without any additional injuries.

Unfortunately, that didn’t end up happening. The Dolphins are already beaten up, and now another key player seems to be dealing with an ailment. Backup running back Jaylen Wright left practice about midway through with an injury and walked into the Baptist Health facility for further evaluation. Wright had a noticeable limp and was flanked by trainers.

Jaylen Wright walked off practice field slowly with apparent injury flanked by a trainer and now headed into medical facility for more evaluation.



Ollie Gordon II manning most of Dolphins RB reps in practice today. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 21, 2025

This is bad news for a Dolphins’ running back room that has been plagued by injuries. Starter De’Von Achane has been dealing with a soft-tissue injury, while Alexander Mattison was already lost for the season with a neck injury. Ollie Gordon II, Aaron Shampklin, and Mike Boone are now the only healthy options at the position.

Mike McDaniel recently spoke on Achane’s injury and said he’s not worried about the running back’s status for Week 1, so that’s some good news.

Still, this situation is worth monitoring considering Wright and Gordon have been locked in tight battle for the RB2 spot. Any time that Wright is forced to miss could lead to him losing his spot to the rookie. However, if Wright’s injury is serious, the team will almost definitely be forced to make an outside addition for depth.

Shampklin has just six career regular season snaps under his belt, while Boone is a journeyman who has also never seen significant snaps. The team will likely be scouring the waiver wire to see what running backs get cut from other teams before Week 1.