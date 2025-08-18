The Miami Dolphins now have two preseason games down after tying with the Bears in the opener and then escaping with a win over the Lions this past weekend.

If you watched the second preseason game, you likely noticed that starting running back De’Von Achane did not take the field for the Dolphins. While in Detroit, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Achane was dealing with a soft tissue injury that will keep him out between “days and weeks.”

On Monday, the coach provided another update on the third-year weapon. McDaniel said that Achane likely won’t practice this week as he continues to nurse a calf injury. The coach said sitting Achane is “preventative in nature” due to how explosive the running back is.

The coach also added that he is not worried about Achane’s Week 1 availability, so that’s an encouraging sign. If you were hoping to see Achane in the preseason finale, though, don’t get your hopes up.

Achane should once again play a large role on an explosive Miami offense. In 2024, the Texas A&M product played in 16 games and collected 907 yards and six touchdowns on the ground while catching 78 passes for 592 yards and six more scores.

Heading into his third year, Achane has proven to be not only a threat on the ground, but also through the air. It’s safe to say the Dolphins need him at 100% if they have hopes of returning to the playoffs in 2024.

Behind Achane on the depth chart, the Dolphins have Jaylen Wright and rookie Ollie Gordon II. Wright is the primary backup, but the Tennessee product is having to fend off Gordon, who has been impressive this summer.