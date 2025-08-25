The Patriots are done with the preseason and now have to get the roster in order before the deadline on Tuesday afternoon. The team has already made several cuts over the weekend, but more are coming in the next couple days.

One of the most interesting groups to watch in the coming days will be the offensive line. The starters appear to be set at this point, with Will Campbell, Jared Wilson, Garrett Bradbury, Mike Onwenu, and Morgan Moses starting from left to right. The backups, however, are yet to be determined, and some shocking decisions could be coming.

Demontrey Jacobs and Vederian Lowe are two of the players who played big roles in 2024 who are fighting for backup spots now. However, both have been unable to stand out this summer and both played late into the preseason games, which usually isn’t a good sign for their roster status.

Now, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Jacobs and Lowe are “potentially available.”

The #Patriots are in a similar situation. Teams I’ve talked to consider Vederian Lowe and Demontrey Jacobs potentially available. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 24, 2025

Jacobs started 13 games last season at right tackle for the Patriots and earned a miserable 38.2 overall grade from Pro Football Focus, which ranked 137th out of 140 qualified tackles. The tackle allowed 11 penalties and nine sacks, which were both among the worst marks in the league.

Lowe, meanwhile, started 13 games for the Patriots last season at left tackle. Lowe’s results weren’t much better, as the tackle earned a 54 overall grade from PFF. Lowe was penalized 13 times and allowed five sacks.

Lowe started eight games for the Patriots in 2023 too, and also played some games for the Vikings in 2022. It’s possible a team could be interested in either Lowe or Jacobs due to their ability to play on either side and provide tackle depth.

It’s unlikely the Patriots would get much in a trade for the tackles, though. Both men are likely to be cut soon, and a team may prefer to just wait and try to add them as free agents.