The Dolphins made the moves necessary to get down to 53 players yesterday. However, as is usually the case, making the initial roster at the deadline doesn’t mean you’re safe.

With so many players getting cut at the same time, there are naturally some players that teams want to claim, thus bumping off players who initially made the cut. The Dolphins were at No. 13 in the waiver order due to their record in 2024, and the team came away with one player- cornerback Julius Brents.

Sources: The #Dolphins are claiming former #Colts CB JuJu Brents.



A fresh start for the former 2nd-round pick. pic.twitter.com/k66dlZAMGA — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 27, 2025

Brents, who goes by JuJu, was shockingly cut by the Colts this offseason after having an inconsistent camp. It was still surprising to see the team give up on the corner so quickly considering he was just a second-round pick in 2023.

In 2024, Brents played in just two games due to injury. The corner suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the season and ended that campaign with just seven tackles. It’s possible Brents didn’t look like his previous self after the injury and that’s why he was cut, or the Colts simply could have liked their other options better.

It will be interesting to see how the lanky corner fits in Miami. The Dolphins certainly need all the help they can get in the secondary, so Brents should have a great chance to prove himself. Assuming no corner is cut to accommodate Brents, the team’s corners will be Rasul Douglas, Jack Jones, Storm Duck, Isaiah Johnson, Ethan Bonner, Jason Marshall Jr., and Brents.

Cam Smith is also on the roster, but the corner was added to the non-football injury list to accommodate the signing of Douglas. That still leaves the team with seven corners on the roster currently, so it’s possible Bonner is cut or added to injured reserve.