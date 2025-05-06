Pair of NFL analysts question Detroit Lions’ Day 2 pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has a history of going against the consensus in the NFL Draft, highlighted most recently by using first-round picks in 2023 on Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell. Now, the Lions’ top decision-maker is again facing skepticism over a decision in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On Day 2 of the 2025 NFL Draft, Detroit traded a pair of 2026 third-round picks and the 102nd overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 70th overall pick, the 182nd overall pick and a 2026 sixth-round pick. Then, the Lions used the 70th overall selection on wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa.

Related: 2026 NFL Draft picks by team, Detroit Lions draft picks 2026

In a recent survey of ESPN NFL experts, both NFL analysts Matt Bowen and Aaron Schatz highlighted the trade-up and selection as the most questionable pick in the draft.

“I can see the traits with TeSlaa. He’s a 6-foot-4 target with seam-stretching ability, and he posted explosive testing numbers (4.43 40-yard dash, 39½-inch vertical). However, he is still a developing prospect, and it cost the Lions two 2026 third-rounders to trade up for him..” ESP NFL analyst Matt Bowen on the Detroit Lions’ selection of Isaac Teslaa

Teslaa, a 6-foot-4 wide receiver out of Arkansas, was rated as the 171st overall player on the consensus 2025 NFL Draft board, put together by Arif Hasan. At the time, it was viewed as one of the biggest reaches by analysts and even more so given the future draft capital Detroit gave up in the trade.

Related: NFL power rankings 2025, see where the Detroit Lions land

Isaac Tesla stats (ESPN): 28 receptions, 546 receiving yards, 19.5 yards per reception in 2024

However, Teslaa is an elite athlete with outstanding size. He recorded a 9.96 Relative Athletic Score, which ranked 16th among wide receivers who tested as draft prospects from 1987 to 2025. He’s viewed as a high-upside prospect who could develop into a starting wide receiver.

“He scored basically zero in my Playmaker Score article featuring WR projections. ESPN’s Scouts Inc. rankings did have TeSlaa listed but as the No. 17 receiver and No. 157 prospect. And yet, the Lions dealt two 2026 third-round picks for him. He’s at best a duplicate of Detroit’s best receiver, Amon-Ra St. Brown.” ESPN’s Aaron Schatz on Detroit Lions wide receiver Isaac Tesla

Detroit also has the luxury of not needing to rush him onto the field. The receiver trio of Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick is set for the 2025 NFL season. Even if an injury strikes, Kalif Raymond has stepped up when needed. Given Holmes’ track record, Detroit has likely also earned the benefit of the doubt.

Related: NFL defense rankings 2025, find out where the Detroit Lions placed