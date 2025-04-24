NFL insider claims rumors point to Dallas Cowboys doing ‘something big’ early in NFL Draft: 4 players they may trade up for

A top NFL Draft insider believes the Dallas Cowboys are about to do “something big” early in Round 1 of the event to land a player like Travis Hunter or Ashton Jeanty.

More than any other recent NFL Draft, it seems like the 2025 event could see a surprising amount of movement in the opening Round. Rumors have swirled for the last week that many teams outside the top 10 want to move up, and the franchises in front of them are listening to offers.

The Ringer NFL Draft expert Todd McShay added fuel to the speculation this week and suggested the Dallas Cowboys could make a huge splash in Round 1. “I don’t think Cleveland is going to trade out of this pick [at No. 2], but something big is coming down the pipe,” he said.

“Everyone wants to say Dallas [will move up]. I could see Dallas. It would make a ton of sense. It’s a hell of a lot better than sticking at 12 and taking Tet McMillan if he’s there.”

McShay added that the rumblings are that teams want to move up because they are “Travis Hunter crazy.” If Dallas does trade up to No. 2 or in one of the other spots in the top five, here are four players they could target in a blockbuster trade during Round 1 of the NFL Draft.

Travis Hunter

Colorado star Travis Hunter seems like the most likely target for the Boys. He is seen by many as the best overall player in this year’s event, and Dallas has needs at wide receiver and cornerback. Well, Hunter is the only athlete on the planet who can help at both spots and be an impact player. He is a player worth giving up a lot of draft and player assets for to move up from No. 12.

Ashton Jeanty

Another player that has been linked to Dallas often over the last couple of weeks is Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. The team is reportedly high on him, and they badly need a game-breaker out of the backfield. Over the last decade, the Cowboys have been at their best when Dak Prescott has a big-time player to hand the ball to. The Heisman Trophy finalist is a player they might trade into the top five to get.

Abdul Carter

Dallas still has not come to terms on a new contract extension with superstar EDGE rusher Micah Parsons. The organization may have decided that what he wants just doesn’t fit into their long-term plans. And they would rather fill their pass rush need with a cheaper option like Penn State star Abdul Carter, who many believe is the best overall player in 2025.. At the very least, they could have two dynamite rushers next season and a strong backup plan if Parsons walks in free agency.

Jalon Walker

A player who has generated a lot of buzz and momentum recently is Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker. He could be another option as a Parsons replacement who is lauded for his football smarts and leadership. The New England Patriots are rumored to be seriously considering taking him at No. 4.

