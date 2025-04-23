NFL rumors: Insider claims 2 specific players generating a lot of buzz to be Dallas Cowboys top draft pick this week

A prominent NFL insider claims the word around the league is that the Dallas Cowboys are seriously considering a pair of game-breaker wide receivers to take with the 12th overall pick in this week’s NFL Draft.

The Cowboys enter Round 1 of the NFL Draft with three obvious needs at wide receiver, cornerback, and running back. Many fans would prefer the team get Dak Prescott more help out of the backfield in 2025. However, according to The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini, the buzz around the league suggests that when Dallas picks at 12, they are likely leaning toward adding one of two pass catchers.

“Many sources around the league expect the Cowboys to target an offensive skill position with the No. 12 pick. Texas WR Matthew Golden and Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan are names that I’m hearing could interest Dallas,” Russini wrote.

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To many NFL Draft analysts, Arizona star Tetairoa McMillan is viewed as the best receiver in this year’s class. The senior had another big season in 2024-25 as he posted 1,319 yards on 84 catches and eight touchdowns. He is a strong route runner who has a knack for fighting off defenders to win battles for the ball. The biggest knock against him is inability to create seperation from defenders.

Golden had a good first season in Texas after transferring from Houston. He was just 13 yards short of a 1,000 on just 58 catches, while also reeling in nine touchdowns. Although his game may not be as refined as McMillan’s he has developed a reputation as a player that makes big plays in pressurized moments. Furthermore he is tough, versatile, and can make an impact as a kick returner.

