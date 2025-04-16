Dallas Cowboys Legend Emmitt Smith Nukes Team For Lack of Super Bowl Appearances in 30 Years

Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Emmitt Smith, part of the Dallas Cowboys‘ famed “Triplets” that led the team to three Super Bowl wins in the ’90s, is calling out the organization for a glaring lack of playoff success in the 30+ years since.

Smith absolutely unloaded in an appearance on Sports Radio 94WIP. His biggest issue seemed to be the Philadelphia Eagles‘ recent success.

He’s tired of seeing Philly winning while Dallas languishes in relative obscurity.

“I’m sick of it,” Smith railed. “We have allowed others to nitpick at the star and make fun of the star, and that’s what happens.”

“Now, all of a sudden, over the last 20 years, [Eagles] win two Super Bowls, and they think they’re the best thing on the planet. And everywhere I go, I hear ‘Go Birds.’”

Former Cowboys RB Emmitt Smith on Dallas' Super Bowl "drought" and the Philadelphia Eagles:



Emmitt Smith Rips the Cowboys

It’s challenging to ascertain if Smith is more ticked off that the Eagles are winning or that the Cowboys haven’t sniffed an NFC title game since 1995.

“I’m sick of hearing, ‘Go Birds.’ I’m always asking, ‘Where are you going? You still got a long way to go to get to us,'” the bitter Hall of Famer added.

The Eagles, however, have had two Super Bowl wins in the past seven years, while the Cowboys have had zero in the past thirty. Smith added that the Cowboys’ playoff woes are a “crying shame.”

“That part bugs me, it bugs me because in my heart I truly believe our organization should be contending for an NFC Championship and even a Super Bowl at least once or twice every decade because every team recycles every decade,” he continued.

“For us not to be there over the last 30 years is a crying shame.”

He Should Speak With Jerry Jones

Perhaps Emmitt Smith, a former Super Bowl and league MVP, should direct his ire at General Manager Jerry Jones, the one constant for the Dallas Cowboys over the past 30 years.

After the 1990s, the team experienced significant playoff droughts and controversies, with Jones often criticized for his personnel decisions and the team’s failure to return to an NFC Championship game, much less a Super Bowl.

Since winning the Super Bowl in 1995, the storied franchise has just five playoff wins. Fans often note that the one and only consistent entity during that time has been Jones as general manager.

Last year’s 7-10 record for the Cowboys was one of the more frustrating seasons in recent years, as the team was rarely competitive despite Jones issuing some “all-in” rhetoric before the season began, and a strong roster.

Don’t worry, though, Emmitt. Despite mountains of evidence to the contrary, Jerry Jones thinks the best person for the job of Dallas GM is still … Jerry Jones.

“So hell no, there’s nobody that could […] come in here and do all the contracts … and be a GM any better than I can,” he said in an interview with DLLS.

And yet, almost every league GM outmaneuvers him every season. But at least he’s “all-in” and giving Cowboys fans hope every year … or something.