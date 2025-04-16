NFL Draft buzz: Top analyst predicts wide receiver-running back combo for Dallas Cowboys in first two rounds

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 7-10 season, missing the playoffs for the first time in four years.

Owner Jerry Jones replaced head coach Mike McCarthy with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, marking Schottenheimer’s first opportunity as an NFL head coach.

With the 2025 NFL Draft approaching next week, the Cowboys face several roster needs, particularly at wide receiver and running back after their offense ranked 17th in 2024.

A top draft analyst now projects Dallas will use their first two picks to revitalize their struggling offense.

Dallas Cowboys projected to target offensive playmakers in first two rounds

Credit: Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Cowboys hold the 12th pick in the first round, and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler predicts Dallas will select Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.

“The Cowboys could go in a few directions at No. 12: cornerback, defensive line, even Jeanty if he falls,” notes Brugler. “But adding another pass catcher would help put points on the board, and Golden’s ability to play inside-outside and create throwing windows would make him a natural complement to CeeDee Lamb.”

Adding Golden would provide quarterback Dak Prescott with another needed offensive weapon and prevent defenses from focusing solely on Lamb. In his final season with the Longhorns, Golden led the SEC with nine receiving touchdowns while averaging 17 yards per reception.

For the second round, Brugler projects the Cowboys will select Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins with the 44th pick. This addition would address an offense that finished last in rushing touchdowns with just six in 2024. Judkins accumulated 1,060 yards and 14 scores on 194 carries with the Buckeyes. Before transferring to Ohio State, he led the SEC in touchdowns in consecutive seasons at Ole Miss, scoring 16 in 2022 and 15 in 2023.

If the Cowboys hope to challenge the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles and the emerging Washington Commanders in the NFC East, hitting on these draft picks next week will be crucial.

