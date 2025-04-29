Draft expert predicts Cleveland Browns strike out on Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel picks, draft this QB with No. 1 pick in 2026

Credit: Tork Mason-Imagn Images

A notable NFL Draft expert has released a way-too-early 2026 NFL mock draft, and they predict the two quarterbacks the Cleveland Browns selected this year will fail, and the franchise will use their top pick next year on this QB.

Despite using two picks on signal callers in last week’s NFL Draft, The Athletic draft expert Dane Brugler is predicting the organization will use their No. 1 selection next season to take another QB. This time, Penn State Heisman hopeful Drew Allar.

“Had Allar declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, he might have been the No. 2 pick (to his hometown Cleveland Browns),” Brugler wrote. “But he returned to school to further his development. If he continues to improve, he will be in the top-five conversation next April.”

Cleveland Browns’ messy QB room ahead of 2025 NFL season

Using two picks in the draft on two QBs is highly irregular, but it has happened. However, Cleveland being the team to do it this year, had many around the NFL confused.

Heading into this weekend’s event, the team already had three veteran QBs on the roster. Deshaun Watson is recovering from two Achilles tears over the last six months, but could be ready by midseason. With that in mind, Cleveland traded for former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Then reunited with Joe Flacco in free agency.

The team passing on a QB altogether in 2025 didn’t seem out of the question. At the very least, maybe they would take a flyer on a later round project. Which they did in Gabriel. However, the team decided to trade two picks to move up and get Sanders in Round 5. Now, they head into the summer with five players in their QB room.

Furthermore, cutting any of them during training camp would be a waste of money or draft assets used to acquire them. Chances are, the Browns are hoping to trade one of them to a QB-needy team during the summer. But unless several teams have major injuries, Cleveland has very little leverage in trade talks because the league knows they need to move one of those signal-callers before the season.