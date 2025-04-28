Cleveland Browns sign Pro Bowl receiver after NFL Draft

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Now that the dust has settled on the 2025 NFL Draft, where do the Cleveland Browns turn next? Browns general manager Andrew Berry is working his hardest, trying to upgrade the roster, and he’s turning to the receiver position next.

According to KPCR2’s NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Browns recently hosted former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson for a visit.

However, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, Johnson agreed to a contract with the Browns, though financial terms have yet to be disclosed.

Oddly enough, Johnson spent time with three different NFL teams in 2024, playing for the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans. Yet, despite being just 28 years old, Johnson has been having a really hard time getting another opportunity, but perhaps that can change soon.

At this point, he likely had no choice but to sign a one-year, prove-it deal, showing teams he’s dedicated to being a good teammate who puts 100% effort toward getting his NFL career back on track. If not, other football leagues could come calling soon.

