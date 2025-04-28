Cleveland Browns reporter reveals which rookies will likely be immediate starters in Week 1

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cleveland Browns became the biggest storyline of the 2025 NFL Draft, trading out of the Travis Hunter pick and later ending Shedeur Sanders‘ draft weekend slide in Round 5. Now, the focus shifts towards which members of Cleveland’s draft picks will contribute this season.

In his Browns 2025 NFL Draft takeaways for The Athletic, Zac Jackson highlighted defensive tackle Mason Graham and linebacker Carson Schwesinger as the two players who are ‘probably’ immediate starters.

Trading back from the second overall pick to the fifth overall selection, picking up a 2026 first-round pick in the process, landed Graham. An All-American defensive tackle who has drawn NFL comparisons to Christian Wilkins, Graham should immediately be atop the Browns depth chart alongside Maliek Collins on the defensive interior before Week 1.

It’s a position that could transform Cleveland’s defensive line. With Myles Garrett on the edge, Graham will have an outstanding opportunity this season and could challenge for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He could help further improve a unit that had the fifth-highest ESPN pass-rush win rate (46 percent) last season.

Unfortunately, Schwesinger’s starting spot might happen because of injuries. Jackson wrote that the selection with the 33rd overall pick suggests the “Browns were likely signaling” a belief that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won’t play next season.

Owusu-Koramaoh, age 25, earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2023 and emerged as one of the best off-ball linebackers in the NFL. Last season, he suffered a season-ending neck injury that required a brief hospitalization. While he attended the team’s offseason program, his future is still uncertain and the team provided no updates on a return timeline.

As for Sanders, he’ll likely compete with Kenny Pickett and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel to serve as Joe Flacco’s backup in Week 1. However, given that a majority of teams viewed him as a backup in 2025, Cleveland does offer him the best opportunity to start later this season.