Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson trade could happen on draft day

It may have been forgotten with everyone focused on the 2025 NFL Draft for now, but Trey Hendrickson requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals when the offseason began. Yet, the Bengals haven’t shown a strong inclination to move the NFL’s reigning sack leader.

If Hendrickson is traded at all, the NFL Draft would likely be the best time, allowing the Bengals to still recuperate some value that they can use this season. Meanwhile, ESPN’s NFL insider Dan Graziano recently wondered if the Bengals land another pass-rusher during the draft, would that make a Hendrickson trade more likely to happen?

“I’m curious to see how the first round affects potential veteran trade talks. If the Bengals draft an edge rusher they love, does that make them more likely to honor Trey Hendrickson’s trade request? Maybe get them to drop their demands and take a second-round pick for Hendrickson?” ESPN on Trey Hendrickson trade

It’s amazing to think that a team may only have to give up a second-round pick and change to land one of the NFL’s best pass-rushers. Yet, the Bengals have been unable to find common ground on a contract extension with the All-Pro, which could spur action when the draft kicks off.

Hendrickson will turn 31 in October, but he’s had double-digit sacks in four of the past five seasons. If the Bengals can secure another pass-rusher, perhaps the former New Orleans Saint will be changing teams for the second time in his career.