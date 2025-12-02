The Week 14 NFL schedule is already here, which means it’s time to make a bold prediction for each game on tap. This week, that means making a bold prediction for 14 games, from Thursday to Monday.

With several exciting matchups on the way, let’s dive into the action-packed slate ahead.

Quinnen Williams’ 2 Sacks Help Cowboys Down Lions

The Cowboys felt it was worth it to trade Micah Parsons in exchange for two first-round picks, then they turned around and traded one of them for Quinnen Williams. He’s only been in Dallas for three games, but Williams has already made an impact, recording 1.5 sacks and seven QB hits. He’ll need to be a game-changer again on Sunday, recording two sacks on Jared Goff to help fuel the Cowboys to victory over the Lions.

Justin Jefferson’s 140-Yard Game Lifts Vikings Past Commanders

Justin Jefferson has had a tough stretch since Carson Wentz was lost with a season-ending injury. He’s averaged just 37.6 yards per game in the past three contests. Though, we believe the Vikings will make an extra effort to get their best player involved in this week’s game plan. Don’t be shocked when Jefferson records a new season-high 140 yards to help the Vikings sail to victory again.

Falcons Win, Hold Seahawks Under 10 Points

The Seahawks enter Week 14 with a top-ten offense and defense. They’re one of the NFC’s best teams. Meanwhile, the Falcons are among the worst, with a 4-8 record, but their defense is much-improved this season. With eight losses, the Falcons’ playoff hopes are practically dead, but Raheem Morris is still trying to prove he’s the right man for the job. A big statement win over the Seahawks, where the Falcons keep Seattle under ten points for the first time this season, could do the trick.

Joe Burrow’s Bengals Beat Bills by 20+ Points

Joe Burrow returned and immediately helped deliver a Bengals win, leading Cincinnati to 32 points. He’ll be back in action this week against a similarly hungry Bills team desperate to improve their playoff picture. Knowing they have no margin for error, we expect Burrow to be at his very best, leading a high-powered Bengals team to victory over a tough rival.

Cam Ward’s 3 TD Help Titans Crush Browns

Cam Ward’s rookie season has been a mixed effort, but the No. 1 overall pick has mostly been bad. Though, we’ve seen signs of growth from the Titans’ franchise QB as of late. He’ll get a prime opportunity to impress against one of the worst teams in football, though Cleveland’s defensive line could cause issues. If Ward can use his mobility to his advantage, we could see a new career-high three-touchdown day for the Titans’ QB.

Breece Hall’s 130-Yard Game Lifts Jets Past Dolphins

The Jets have been playing much better as of late, winning three of their past five games. A resurgent rushing attack has been a big reason why, as they’ve topped 100 yards in four of their past five contests. We expect the Jets to continue relying on their ground game, where Breece Hall could flirt with his season-high of 133 rushing yards against a Dolphins team that has actually played much better as of late.

Tyler Shough’s 330-Yard Game Helps Saints Sink Buccaneers

Slowly and steadily, Tyler Shough is growing more comfortable within Kellen Moore’s offense. He’s respectfully completed 69.4% of his passes for an average of 254.6 YPG in his past three contests. That’s good enough to compete with, especially against a Bucs team that has played at less than 100% as of late.

Bhayshul Tuten’s 100-Yard Game Fuels Jags Past Colts

The Jaguars weren’t able to get their ground game going in Sunday’s win, finishing with just 70 rushing yards, 11 over their season-high. The Colts have a top-ten rushing defense, but the Jaguars will likely try to re-establish their rushing attack this week, and Liam Coen could feature a few new wrinkles, such as utilizing backup Bhayshul Tuten as he enjoys a career day.

Lamar Jackson’s 100 Rushing Yards Helps Ravens Beat Steelers

Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson hasn’t been as productive as we’ve come to expect from him. He’s had just one game with over 50 rushing yards, and it came all the way back in Week 1. It’s time for some more magic, and Baltimore could use a big game from their leader after slipping to 6-6.

Raiders Force 4 Turnovers, Beat Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of yet another lost season, but Maxx Crosby is still one of the NFL’s best players. They’ll have a bit of extra motivation this week, taking on a red-hot Broncos team that’s won nine games in a row. With Pete Carroll possibly coaching for his job, the Raiders could make a big statement by creating chaos for Bo Nix, forcing a total of four turnovers on the day.

Caleb Williams Tosses 3 INT in Packers Win Over Bears

As head coach Ben Johnson said, the Bears have been winning “in spite” of their passing game, not because of it. We don’t expect Chicago’s passing game to suddenly morph into elite form against a Packers pass-rush featuring Micah Parsons. In fact, we believe we’ll see an even more erratic form of the Bears’ QB, one that forces multiple errant throws into coverage.

Jacoby Brissett’s 400-Yard Game Leads Cardinals Past Rams

The Cardinals are airing it out like they never have before since Jacoby Brissett took over as the starting quarterback, with him averaging 43 pass attempts per game. That won’t change against a Rams team that can put up points in a hurry. But Brissett has been quite efficient, and the NFL’s all-time interception rate leader is always protective of the football. With another pass-heavy game plan on the way, don’t be shocked when Brissett posts a 400-yard day.

Patrick Mahomes’ 3 INT Game Helps Texans Beat Chiefs

Aside from one two-interception game, Patrick Mahomes has done a fine job of taking care of the football this season. Yet, he hasn’t faced the Texans’ No. 1-ranked defense yet. After facing the NFL’s second-worst defense last week, we could see Mahomes face a stiff adjustment period, leading to his first three-interception game of the season.

Trey Lance’s 2 TD Game Fuels Chargers Past Eagles

Justin Herbert appears likely to play on Monday, but that doesn’t mean the Chargers won’t be careful with their franchise quarterback. We could even see them take advantage of Trey Lance’s skillset as a rusher to vulture some goal-line opportunities. If Herbert doesn’t see all the snaps, we could see Lance play a pivotal role, even scoring two touchdowns to carry the Chargers past the Eagles in primetime.