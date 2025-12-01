Last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders hit the reset button for the second year in a row, leading to the hiring of head coach Pete Carroll. Two of his coordinators have since been fired.

With the Raiders entering the NFL Week 14 schedule at 2-10, they’re understandably not happy with the results they’ve gotten thus far. But that doesn’t mean there isn’t interest in former members of their coaching staff who were already deemed to be a problem.

Specifically, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, now the Kentucky college football program could be close to hiring fired former Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly as their next head coach.

“Word is circulating among Kentucky players that Kelly could be the team’s next head coach,” Florio wrote. “That doesn’t mean he will be. It doesn’t even mean he’s an official candidate. It means only that Kentucky players have somehow developed the impression that Kelly could be the new coach.”

Kentucky had just fired its previous head coach, Mark Stoops, on Sunday following a 5-7 record and a 72-80 win-loss mark since 2013.

Kelly had been leading a bottom-tier Raiders offense while reportedly making play calls that weren’t even part of the team’s game plan. Otherwise, he’s been mostly excellent in college, most recently serving as the Ohio State Buckeyes’ offensive coordinator while winning the College Football Playoff National Championship last season.

Kelly could very well emerge as the top candidate at Kentucky, but there haven’t been any other reports that the former Oregon and UCLA head coach is on the verge of being hired. Yet, chances are we’ll have more clarity soon.

