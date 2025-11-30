Considering they’ve already fired their special teams coordinator and offensive coordinator, the Las Vegas Raiders have already admitted that they made two mistakes in their coach hiring process this past offseason. Could Pete Carroll soon join his former Raiders coaches on the chopping block?

The 2-9 Raiders are on the road, facing the 7-4 Los Angeles Chargers, where Las Vegas enters as 9.5-point underdogs. If the Raiders find a new way to embarrass themselves, could we see more coaching changes in Vegas?

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, coach Carroll is already “on the hot seat.”

“Sounds to me like if Chip Kelly had a chance to do this again, he would not have taken this job,” said Rapoport. “So what does this all mean? It means the win-now coach who has not done very much winning at all certainly puts Carroll on the hot seat in what has been a difficult season.”

Greg Olson is now calling plays in Las Vegas after the Raiders fired Chip Kelly. He’ll get his first chance to show what he can do on Sunday, where there’s plenty of room for growth for a team that’s scored the NFL’s second-fewest points this season.

Though, based on Rapoport’s update, it sounds like if things don’t improve rapidly, Carroll’s stay in Las Vegas may not last much longer.

