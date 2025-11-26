Sitting at 2-9, the Las Vegas Raiders are one of the NFL’s worst teams. It’s the same story as last year, but the Raiders brought in Tom Brady to help make better decisions this past offseason.

Brady’s official role is that of a minority owner of the Raiders. While we still don’t quite know how much power Brady holds over the Raiders’ organization, he does have a voice to help influence decisions in the front office.

According to The Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Brady was a “big advocate” for hiring offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, who has since been fired. More so, Brady’s “frustrations” are growing as the Raiders continue to struggle.

“Quarterbacks coach Greg Olson has taken over as the offensive coordinator in Las Vegas after the team fired Chip Kelly on Sunday. I’m told minority owner Tom Brady was a big advocate of bringing in Kelly to run the offense, and he has shared with some people close to him his disappointment in the team’s overall performance. His frustrations go beyond the offense, too.” Dianna Russini on Tom Brady

While his specialty is obviously on offense, it makes sense that he’s upset with other areas of the team’s performance too. In addition to the Raiders having the 31st-ranked scoring offense, they rank just 23rd in points allowed.

The Raiders haven’t been able to do anything right in Pete Carroll’s first season with the team. The question is whether he’ll get a second season to turn things around in Vegas, and whether Brady will have any control over Carroll’s future.

Either way, the Raiders need to make changes. Hopefully this time they’ll find better solutions than last time around, or Brady’s frustrations will only continue to grow.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: Week 13 Edition