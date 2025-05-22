Bill Belichick Drops Massive Hint As Engagement Rumors Surround Him and Jordon Hudson

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bill Belichick himself is fueling rumors that he and 24-year-old Jordon Hudson are poised to tie the knot. And it all has to do with the name of his boat.

The former New England Patriots coach is known for re-naming his boat, which references the number of championship rings on his resume, each time he wins a new one.

Up until recently, the vessel could be seen floating on the waters off Nantucket with the name “VIII Rings.”

The North Carolina coach has eight such rings, which he earned through an extensive coaching career across his 72 years on this planet. (He won six as head coach of the Patriots, two more as an assistant with the New York Giants.)

But he’s made an addition to his boat name. Did he add one meant for Hudson?

Bill Belichick Adds a New Ring

Somebody grabbed themselves a fresh coat of white paint and added “I +” to Bill Belichick’s boat name, and as a result, the media has gone into an absolute tizzy.

The name has gone from “VIII Rings” to “I + VIII Rings.”

#BillBelichick's beloved boat just got a new paint job … and the fresh coat is only fueling the rumors he and his girlfriend, #JordonHudson, are engaged. #Exclusive story HERE: https://t.co/M9UTmas1oE pic.twitter.com/ExxqZq2OF4 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 20, 2025

Some are interpreting the name change as a nod to a potential engagement ring, adding to speculation fueled by Hudson reportedly telling at least one person they are getting married.

I mean, what else could it mean? It’s not like the famous ‘Hoodie’ will be winning a championship ring with North Carolina this season.

RELATED: Bill Belichick’s Ex Had Jordon Hudson Booted from a Nantucket Holiday Party in Tense Confrontation

Nine Rings?

Hudson helped fuel the rumors by telling a friend she was engaged to the grizzled 72-year-old legendary football coach.

The former cheerleader was previously seen wearing a large diamond ring at an event in February 2025, further stoking speculation.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson spark engagement rumors at pre-Super Bowl event. pic.twitter.com/wBOxBNIioP — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) February 7, 2025

Hudson has since sparked major concerns that she is controlling Bill when it comes to both his career and personal life.

While social media initially embraced the May-December romance, Hudson created controversy when she interrupted a CBS interview after a question about their relationship.

“We’re not talking about this,” Hudson told interviewer Tony Dokoupil, attempting to redirect the conversation to Belichick’s book.

The network later claimed she interrupted the interview multiple times and was a “constant presence” on set, raising concerns about her influence over Belichick.

If she’s controlling his media appearances to this degree, what else is she getting feisty and demanding about behind the scenes?

“I think it’s ironic that a man who really controlled everything — and I mean everything — now is being controlled by some other person,” Upton Bell, a former general manager of the Patriots, told the New York Times.

Bill—It’s not worth it, bro. Someone needs to intervene and save this man.