Paige Spiranac Reveals Hollywood A-Lister Who is the Slowest Golfer She’s Ever Played With

Paige Spiranac is one of the hottest golf influencers on social media today. She currently has roughly 11 million followers across all platforms.

It’s easy to see why – So long as you can see.

Spiranac is a stunning professional golfer known for her incredible talent on the course coupled with her captivating beauty. A charming smile and an alluring physique have earned her a massive following and admiration from fans around the world.

As a result, when she speaks, people listen.

In an amusing exchange on the “Vanity Index” podcast, Spiranac held viewers’ attention when she spoke about some of the most famous people she’s ever hit the links with. The conversation eventually pivoted a bit when she revealed that one Hollywood A-lister is an absolute sloth on the golf course.

Who is the Slowest Golfer According to Paige Spiranac?

When asked who some of the most famous people she’s played golf with are, Spiranac pointed to the Celebrity Writer Cup at Genesis, where she was paired up with singer Nick Jonas.

There, she said, they played against Marvel actor Chris Pratt. Pratt may be known as Star-Lord on the big screen, but he may as well have changed his name to Slow-Lord on the course.

“He was very slow,” Spiranac laughed. “Might be the slowest golfer I’ve ever played with. Super nice guy, unbelievably slow.”

You do NOT want to be stuck in the group behind Chris Pratt. 😂@PaigeSpiranac joined Vanity Index to talk about playing with celebrity golfers, the evolution of her career, what she would do as Commissioner of the PGA TOUR and more. Watch now: https://t.co/8z9XSr4jRg pic.twitter.com/aJbRAuAmNg — Skratch (@Skratch) May 20, 2025

“He had all these people around him and he tells, like, these amazing stories,” Paige explained, “and we’re like, ‘Hit the golf ball. Hit it.'”

Pratt is an avid golfer and Bel Air Country Club member, with a reported nine handicap. But, according to Spiranac, if you get paired up with him, you will be on the course for a long time. The man likes to talk!

“It took us over 3 hours and 30 minutes to play nine holes for context,” she said.

Appearance in Upcoming Happy Gilmore Sequel

Paige Spiranac ultimately answered the question of who the most famous people she’s had the privilege of whacking golf balls with were. It wasn’t the Jonas v. Pratt showdown.

“I was in a foursome with Mark Wahlberg and Justin Timberlake and Gary Player,” Spiranac recalled. “So, that one was pretty sick.”

That is, in fact, pretty sick. Also pretty sick? Paige’s cameo appearance in an iconic upcoming movie.

The golf influencer and mega-hottie is over the moon after landing a cameo in Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to Adam Sandler’s 1996 cult classic. Spiranac makes a brief appearance at the end of the recently released trailer.

Adam Sandler is back in his happy place. Happy Gilmore 2 arrives July 25. pic.twitter.com/8zuJGH32mh — Netflix (@netflix) March 18, 2025

Spiranac, in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment as a Dick’s Sporting Goods employee, reacts with shock as Happy smashes a golf simulator screen with his drive, even as the fans surrounding him cheer the destruction.

Despite all her success, Spiranac is giddy about being involved in the film.

“The fact that I’m in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie is actually insane lol check me out in the trailer!” she wrote on X.

The movie is set to be released on July 25th. Will you be watching for Paige?

You probably should be.