Scottie Scheffler Celebrates PGA Championship Win with Heartwarming Family Moment

Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club, securing his third major title with a five-stroke victory.

Despite losing a three-shot lead to Jon Rahm during the final round, Scheffler rallied with key birdies on the back nine to finish at 11-under par. Rahm went in the other direction.

This win, along with Scheffler’s Masters victories in 2022 and 2024, places him among golf’s elite. He joins Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus as the only players with three majors and 15 PGA Tour titles by age 29.

After his victory, he celebrated by spiking his hat onto the green, followed by an emotional embrace, kissing his wife Meredith, and hugging his son Bennett.

It was a heartfelt moment following a challenging year, including his unwarranted arrest at last year’s event.

Scheffler appears to be on an inevitable path towards his own career Grand Slam in golf, something Rory McIlroy finally accomplished at this year’s Masters.

Scottie Scheffler Embraces Wife, and Jon Rahm Embraces His in a Completely Different Scene

Rahm also embraced his wife after the PGA Championship, albeit for very different reasons and after very different results.

Rahm mounted a thrilling comeback in the tournament’s final round, tying Scottie Scheffler for the lead at 9-under par by the 11th hole.

His charge unraveled over the final three holes, however, where he played 5-over par. Rahm carded a bogey on the 16th and double bogeys on the 17th and 18th due to errant shots and water hazards.

Rahm’s 2-over 73 left him at 4-under for the tournament, tying for eighth, seven shots behind Scheffler’s winning score.

From tied for first to finishing eighth in just seven holes. Not to mention the monetary costs. Scheffler earned $3.42 million for his first-place finish. Rahm ended up with just over $454k.

You could feel the weight of what had just happened when he shared his own emotional moment after the tournament with his wife.

Scottie and His Son

Scottie Scheffler became a dad last May when his wife, Meredith, gave birth to their first child, Bennett. The birth occurred just before the infamous 2024 PGA Championship arrest.

Woods offered him some very relatable advice at the time.

“As a dad who is a golf professional, what advice would you have for Scottie Scheffler?” Golf’s Nick Piastowski asked the 15-time major championship winner and father of two.

“Get some sleep,” Woods quickly replied.

In an interview with Barstool Sports, Scheffler was asked if some of his new dad energy translated to length on his drives.

“No additional yardage,” he admitted.

“I would say, you know the first couple months of Bennett being alive, like when they’re born, you’re so nervous holding him that you’re gonna like somehow break your child so that you like tense up and hold him.”

Scheffler added some more relatable content regarding the arrival of his son, Bennett, specifically the aches and pains that come with being a new Dad.

“It was actually really bad for my back the first couple months. Now that I’ve relaxed a little bit, it’s a little bit easier to hold him, but it was like clockwork,” Scheffler said. “We get home from a tournament and two days in a rib would pop out or something like that holding them, bouncing on, like just soft little golf injuries.”

Scottie seems to be over those ‘little golf injuries’ and his game, as a Dad and a golfer, is getting even better. It seems likely he’ll have a few more of these embraces with his wife and kids on the final greens of Major championships for years to come.