PGA Championship 2025: Winners and losers as Scottie Scheffler hoists the Wanamaker Trophy

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The 107th PGA Championship wrapped up Sunday with Scottie Scheffler winning in dominant fashion on the back nine at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, N.C.

Here are 10 winners and losers from the second men’s professional golf major championship this year.

PGA Championship Winner: Scottie Scheffler

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

From being locked up and getting arrested last year to hoisting the trophy, Scottie Scheffler played like a World No. 1 this week. In addition, the notion of Scheffler winning a major only at Augusta National has come to an end with his win Sunday for his first Wanamaker Trophy. Scheffler grew his lead to six entering the final three holes, also known as the Green Mile, leading to a five-shot win.

Loser: Jon Rahm

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Jon Rahm had a three-hole stretch where he had the chance to keep up with Scheffler. However, the Green Mile got to Rahm. He bogeyed the 16th before recording double bogeys on the 17th and 18th holes. He went from potentially finishing as the runner-up to finishing tied for eighth.

Winner: Ryan Gerard

Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

In Ryan Gerard’s first PGA Championship, he has one to remember. He finished tied for eighth place while having the 18-hole lead after Thursday. This week marks Gerard’s third top-10 finish this season and first since being the runner-up at the Valero Texas Open.

Loser: Hideki Matsuyama

Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Hideki Matsuyama went home early on Friday after missing the cut. That ends a streak of 19 consecutive made cuts at a major championship, dating back to the 2019 Open Championship. He shot 3-over par for the tournament, which included struggling in Friday’s second round. On Friday alone, Matsuyama ranked 123rd with -1.012 strokes gained around the green and 127th in both strokes gained off the tee (-0.891) and tee to green (-2.515).

Winner: Matt Fitzpatrick

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Matt Fitzpatrick had a solid week at the PGA Championship, finishing tied with Rahm in eighth place at 4-under par. Fitzpatrick recorded his best finish this season. It is also his second top-five finish at the PGA Championship since 2022.

Loser: Jordan Spieth

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

In an opportunity to once again achieve the career grand slam, Jordan Spieth will have to wait another year. Like Lowry, Spieth missed the cut by one shot. He struggled on the first day, shooting 5-over 76 to derail his chances. Spieth recorded seven bogeys Thursday, including six over his final 10 holes. He tried to make the cut after shooting 3-under 68 and hoped the cutline got pushed back to 2-over par, but it did not.

Winner: Harris English, PGA Championship runner-up

Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Harris English made his eighth PGA Championship start and tied for second for his best finish at a major championship. His shot a final round 6-under 65 which was the best round of the day to finish in place. He made five birdies on the back nine Sunday, including four in a five-hole stretch.

Loser: Shane Lowry

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Shane Lowry’s luck did not go in his favor over the first two days. The Irishman’s shot on the par-4 eighth landed in the fairway, but in a divot, resulting in the ball being embedded. However, the rules official did not allow him to take relief and play it as it lies. He eventually went on to bogey the hole and missed the cut by one stroke. It marks his second missed cut at a major championship since the 2022 U.S. Open. That is eight made cuts in the last 10 majors.

Winners: Si Woo Kim and Eric Cole

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

There is always gratitude in the players getting the chance to play in a major, like the PGA Championship. One great moment to remember the week by is getting a hole-in-one. On Thursday, Eric Cole achieved that on the par-3 fourth from 186 yards. It also marked his first ace in an individual stroke play event while on the PGA Tour.

24 hours later, Si Woo Kim aced the par-3 sixth from 252 yards out. It was his sixth hole-in-one on the PGA Tour since 2016, the most in that span. Of those six, two have come at majors with the other taking place during last year’s Open Championship. He also became the first player with a hole-in-one in back-to-back major seasons since Scott Hoch recorded an ace at the 2001 PGA Championship and the 2002 U.S. Open.

Loser: Michael Block

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The Block party looks like it has come to an end after his heroics from a couple of years ago. Michael Block shot a four-over 75 before shooting an 11-over 82 on Friday to miss the cut. Block had two bogeys and two double bogeys in a four-hole stretch early on Friday before closing with a bogey and two double bogeys in his final three holes.

