Fan Favorite Michael Block ‘Very Happy’ Heading Into This Year’s PGA Championship: Relive His 2023 ‘Magical Carpet Ride’ With Rory McIlroy

Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

Michael Block’s performance at the 2023 PGA Championship was nothing short of remarkable.

The club pro from Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo, California, had fans loving his every move. He shocked tour members by keeping pace and eventually tying for 15th place.

Oh, and he tossed in a hole-in-one on the 15th hole of the final round to boot.

“That was a magical carpet ride, for sure,” he said in an interview, looking back on the incredible run he made.

It was the best finish by a PGA professional (those who teach the game) since 1986, qualifying him for last year’s PGA Championship. And wouldn’t you know it, the ‘Block Party’ will be back in town again at this week’s major tournament.

Michael Block’s Heroics

Michael Block is set to tee off just before 1 pm Eastern Time for the 2025 PGA Championship. He’ll be with a group featuring Erik van Rooyen and Mackenzie Hughes.

Will he be able to duplicate the heroics from 2023?

Block sealed entry into this year’s tournament by securing a top-20 finish at last month’s PGA Professional Championship. He said the goal at the tournament was to teach his son the fundamentals of golf and, if he gets them right, he’d finish where he wants to be.

“The goal this week was to kind of show my kid the nuances of playing golf, and I think I did,” Block said, according to Golf Digest. “Keep it in the fairway off the tee. Hit the green. If you miss the green, get up and down, make a conservative chip, and then be a decent putter. I think I showed him a good way to do it.”

“And if I finish third, fourth, or fifth, or whatever it is, as long as I’m in the top 20, I’m going to Quail Hollow and I’m very happy.”

How Happy Was He in 2023?

Imagine how happy he would be if he duplicated what made him a fan favorite two years ago.

Michael Block’s performance at the 2023 PGA Championship was something straight out of Hollywood. It was the third-best all-time showing for a PGA professional at the event.

Block’s performance included a hole-in-one at the 15th hole during the final round, which was one of the tournament’s most memorable moments altogether.

He didn’t even realize what he had done. Not to mention, he was paired with Rory McIlroy for the final round, adding to the excitement and significance of his feat.

Whatever he shoots, though, Block will almost assuredly have the fans behind him again.

The 2025 PGA Championship, which will be held at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, will feature top contenders like Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, and defending champion Xander Schauffele.