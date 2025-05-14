PGA Championship at Quail Hollow: 10 storylines from Rory McIlroy’s hot streak to Jordan Spieth’s grand slam chase

Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

The second major in men’s professional golf has arrived with the 106th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

All of the game’s best players are on hand competing for the Wanamaker Trophy.

Here are 10 storylines to watch ahead of this week’s major championship.

Can Rory McIlroy stay hot and get second major victory of 2025?

Credit: USA Today Sports

Rory McIlroy enters fresh off his major championship triumph at The Masters last month, his first major win in 11 years that completed the career grand slam. Beyond Augusta National, McIlroy has won at Pebble Beach and TPC Sawgrass this season — three victories on three premier courses. He also brings extensive experience at Quail Hollow with four wins on property, including last year’s Wells Fargo Championship.

Scottie Scheffler’s quest for major No. 3

Credit: Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Last year, Scottie Scheffler entered the PGA Championship on one of the best streaks in golf history. However, prior to the second round, he was arrested while trying to reach the golf course, just eight days after his son was born. Despite not winning until The CJ Cup Byron Nelson where he shot 31-under par, Scheffler arrives primed and ready this week.

Jordan Spieth’s chase for career grand slam

After McIlroy claimed the career grand slam last month, Jordan Spieth can join him this week. With victories in the other three major championships, Spieth could become the next member of the grand slam club with a win. Following his 2017 U.S. Open victory, Spieth’s first chance at the career grand slam came at the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow. He’s competing this year after recovering from wrist surgery, recording six top-20 finishes, including three top-10s with fourth-place results at the WM Phoenix Open and The CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Block party 2.0?

Two years ago, PGA professional Michael Block stole the show at the PGA Championship, highlighted by playing with McIlroy and making a hole-in-one during Sunday’s final round. His 15th-place finish earned him a trip to Valhalla. Block’s remarkable performance created opportunities of a lifetime, and he returns with a chance to capture lightning in a bottle again this week.

PGA professionals

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Each year, PGA professionals who teach golf across the country compete for spots in the PGA Championship. Block is among 20 players who qualified from the PGA Professional Championship. Of these qualifiers, 10 are returning to the PGA Championship while 10 are making their debuts. Bob Sowards from the Southern Ohio PGA Section is making his 12th PGA Championship appearance and first since 2020, tying the record for most PGA Championship starts by a PGA of America Golf Professional.

Xander Schauffele’s opportunity to repeat as champion

Credit: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Xander Schauffele, who has played through a rib injury for most of the season, has gradually returned to form. The most improved aspect of his game is putting — at last week’s Truist Championship, the reigning PGA Champion ranked eighth in strokes gained putting. Notably, when he played at Quail Hollow last year, he squandered a five-shot lead to McIlroy on Sunday, just one week before lifting the Wanamaker Trophy.

Can Bryson DeChambeau come out on top?

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

While Block captivated fans in 2023, Bryson DeChambeau commanded attention last year at Valhalla, finishing just one shot behind Schauffele. As witnessed at the U.S. Open, which he won, DeChambeau energized galleries by celebrating chip-ins and putts to build momentum. After coming within a stroke of winning two majors last year, DeChambeau brings added motivation to Quail Hollow.

Justin Thomas’ resurgence

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Championship winner, returns to Quail Hollow with momentum. He won the RBC Heritage in a playoff and has recorded two runner-up finishes in his last four starts. Overall, Thomas has six top-10s this season, with much credit owed to his coach, Matt Killen. Their partnership dates back to Thomas’ college days at Alabama.

Ryder Cup implications at PGA Championship

Credit: Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Beyond the immediate stakes of a major championship, players are competing for various rewards — money, notoriety, and history among them. PGA Tour players chase FedEx Cup points, while nearly everyone in the field eyes Ryder Cup points. This is particularly crucial for LIV Golf players who only earn these points at majors. With the Ryder Cup just four months away, this week takes on added significance for players like DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, and others hoping to make their respective teams.

2025 PGA Championship notable groups

Notable pairings for Thursday and Friday, with coverage airing on ESPN before weekend coverage shifts to CBS.

All times Eastern