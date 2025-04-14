10 Best golfers of all time: Where does Rory McIlroy land after completing career Grand Slam?

Credit: Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Fans of the sport of golf always debate about, “Who are the 10 best golfers of all time?” Well, look no further as we have you covered with this definitive list of the 10 players who not only dominated the game on a legendary level but also had massive influences on the sport years after they hung up their clubs for good.

10. Phil Mickelson

The man known as “Lefty” has developed a devoted following over an outstanding career on the PGA. While Phil Mickelson is often known for the big moments where he came up short, you can’t be in those positions without being consistently elite. During his run in the PGA, he tallied 45 tournament wins, including six majors, and he has three Masters green jackets in his closet.

While he likely won’t complete winning a career grand slam, he has grown in infamy in recent years due to the impact he has had on the sport as the first big-name player to make the jump from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf.

9. Rory McIlroy

Irish superstar Rory McIlroy is the man who took over the mantle as the most famous golfer in the world after Tiger Woods. He has been a top star for much of his career, as well as a key member of the European Ryder Cup team. The biggest knock on McIlroy in recent years has been his ability to conquer the Masters and join the club of players to have a career Grand Slam.

Well, in April, he quieted all those doubters by being the sixth player to complete a golf Grand Slam.

8. Bryon Nelson

While Byron Nelson’s career did not last as long as some of the other players on this list of the best golfers of all time, his impact on the game was no less impressive. The 1940s-era golfer was able to achieve a feat many players today wish they could do in an entire career when he won 11 straight events, including the PGA Championship, in 1945. And he did it during a time when he was competing against two other players on this list.

Along with being one of the very best of his time, he had a massive impact on the sport as an analyst and even has an award named after him.

7. Bobby Jones

Bobby Jones is so legendary that a movie was made about his amazing exploits in the sport during the 1920s. While the level of competition may not have been quite as strong as some of the greats who succeeded him, there is no denying the immense impact he had on the sport during his time. Jones tallied 12 major wins before shockingly ending his career at just 28 years old but in many ways, Jones is to golf what Babe Ruth was for baseball. The first crossover icon.

6. Gary Player

Throughout the early history of the sport America and England produced all of the best players. However, in the 1950s Gary Player broke that mold by putting not only South Africa but the rest of the world on the golf map. What also made him different than the rest as he racked up nine major wins is he was one of the first players to make physical fitness an element of his preparation and showed golf also had impressive athletes as well.

5. Ben Hogan

Not every golf legend is a public relations dream. Ben Hogan was to golf what players like Albert Belle, Lawrence Taylor, and many other fiery greats were for their sports — his intensity fueled his success. And he needed it because he had to fight through many low points in his career including a 1949 car crash that almost killed him.

However, the diminutive icon was still able to win nine majors and will go down as one of the greatest shotmakers the game has ever seen.

4. Sam Snead

While Sam Snead was known by many as “Slammin’ Sam” another nickname for the golf great simply could have been, “Winner.” During his legendary run in the game, he won more than any player ever and allegedly won as many as 165 tournaments around the world — including 82 PGA Tour titles.

Plus, much like Watson, he was a player who competed at a high level deep into his career and is the oldest player to win an event, make the cut, and shoot his age in PGA Tour history.

3. Arnold Palmer

In certain ways, Arnold Palmer is like the Michael Jordan of golf. Through his style of play and great success, he helped elevate the game into the mainstream. Growing television ratings for the PGA and quadrupling player winnings in the process.

The Masters is one of the most popular events in golf each year and Palmer owned it during his outstanding career. Winning the legendary event four times, while also finishing second twice, third once, and fourth two more times. He won three other majors during his career, was a four-time PGA Tour money champ, and was the first man to show golfers can also be millionaires.

2. Jack Nicklaus

While Woods and Snead have more PGA wins than Jack Nicklaus, in the end, it’s the majors that really separate the men from the boys and he has the most major wins of all time (16). He also racked up 73 wins overall. Furthermore, he was the greatest player in Masters history winning it six times, but also was outstanding in many other majors as he finished in the top five a record 56 times and in the top 10 another 73 times.

In the biggest moments Nicklaus excelled and pretty much is the Tom Brady of golf.

1. Tiger Woods

If Arnold Palmer is the Michael Jordan of golf, Tiger Woods is Lebron James with a hint of Patrick Mahomes. Few have dominated the sport like he has, and that success not only made the sport even bigger globally but also made it relatable in parts of America it never was before. Woods won 82 PGA Tournaments, including 15 majors. He was the face of golf for two decades and remains one of its biggest stars even when he is no longer a top performer in the game.